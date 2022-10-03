Crews begin temporary bridge installation on Tower Road

Construction of the bridge, spanning 140 feet over Rock Creek, will take about three months, according to Cowlitz County Public Works Department.

The county commissioners in August approved an emergency contract with Quigg Bros. Inc. for $773,300 to build foundation and install the temporary bridge in the 2400 block of Tower Road.

In September, crews cleared downed trees, old culverts and debris out of the creek in mid-September and a Cowlitz PUD crew realigned the utilities, according to public works.

The total project to install the temporary bridge and repair Tower Road will cost about $1.6 million, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer. The county plans to install a permanent bridge next year, but the commissioners decided to use a temporary bridge because it will open up traffic sooner. The total cost estimate for the permanent bridge is $2.5 million, she said.