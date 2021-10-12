Cowlitz & Wahkiakum United Way director leaves for state-level position

United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties announced Monday that executive director Brooke Fisher-Clark is leaving to oversee a recently created statewide United Way program.

Fisher-Clark was chosen by the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest to become the executive director of the Washington Imagination Library Expansion. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an international program that provides free monthly books to children younger than 5 years old.

Fisher-Clark has been executive director of the local United Way agency since 2016. Marlene Johanson, president of the board of directors for United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties, said Fisher-Clark has been a passionate and effective leader, with the Imagination Library program and other local fundraising efforts.

"She has great ideas, is very dynamic and is able to get donors to line up with the strategic plan for United Way. She's going to do great in her new role, as sad as it is to see her go," Johanson said.

The Imagination Library branch in Cowlitz County has the highest enrollment rate of any branch in the state since launching in 2018. The local program run by United Way accounts for nearly a quarter of all Washington children currently enrolled in the Imagination Library and has distributed more than 100,000 books.