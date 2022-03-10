Cowlitz River flood prevention included in federal funding package

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler said she helped secure $918,000 worth of federal funding to monitor sediment in the Lower Cowlitz River and prevent flooding.

The appropriation will support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredging and other flood prevention work on the Lower Cowlitz River. After the eruption of Mount St. Helens, the Corps was tasked with monitoring and controlling sediment that fills the riverbed.

The sediment funds are part of the $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night. The federal appropriations package currently is waiting for approval by the Senate.

Herrera Beutler, who represents Southwest Washington’s Third District, met with Cowlitz County commissioners Dennis Weber and John Jabusch along with two Longview residents at Riverside Park on Feb. 25 to discuss sediment monitoring on the Cowlitz River. Jabusch said around a dozen large sandbars had popped up along the river, including one near Castle Rock High School that has partially changed the channel flow. The local residents shared their worries about the damage that could be caused by a severe flood on the river.

“I’ve heard these same sentiments echoed by countless folks in Cowlitz County, which is why it’s so important the federal government lives up to its responsibility to mitigate the risk of flooding caused by the buildup of sediment in the river,” Herrera Beutler said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to the flood prevention funds, Herrera Beutler touted $1.5 million she helped secure in the funding bill to equip the Vancouver Police Department with officer body cameras and patrol vehicle cameras.

