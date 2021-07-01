Cowlitz receives grants for gun range improvements, Yacolt Burn forest warden

Two recreation projects in Cowlitz County were awarded a combined $264,000 by the state Wednesday.
More than $164 million in Recreation and Conservation Grants were awarded to hundreds of projects across Washington by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. The grants are provided every two years for projects that provide public recreation opportunities or help with preserving wildlife, forests and farms.
The Cowlitz Public Shooting Range was awarded $117,586 to create trap shooting facilities, install new electrical lines and improve the road into the shooting range under Phase 3 of an expansion project. The range previously had been awarded $100,000 for Phase 2 of range expansions and $68,000 to build a pistol shed.
Cowlitz County added the shooting range to its parks system in 2019 as part of an agreement to use the site for law enforcement training. The county will provide matching funds for the expansion work.
The grant presentation by the Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation Division focused on the ability for youth trap shooting teams to hold practices and tournaments without leaving the county, though it mentioned other public uses for the site. The Woodland High School Trapshooting Team and Future Farmers of America programs in Castle Rock, Toledo and Toutle Lake were cited as supporters of the proposed expansion.
The Department of Natural Resources received $147,173 to position a warden in the Yacolt Burn State Forest. The warden will identify safety risks and provide public outreach across an estimated 700 miles of road and 126 miles of trails in the state forest and throughout the Pacific Cascades.
The Chinook Trail Association, Back Country Horsemen of Washington and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance were among the groups that penned letters of support for the warden position. Evergreen's executive director Yvonne Kraus said the alliance works with the department to build and maintain forest trails across Washington.
"I wish we could have more of these warden positions," Kraus said. "Their education and enforcement really helps to alleviate concerns as these trails see more use."
In addition to funding the warden position, the grant money will pay for educational materials about the forest and crime prevention devices. The Department of Natural Resources agreed to contribute $81,500 in staffing and labor for the position.