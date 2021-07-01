Cowlitz receives grants for gun range improvements, Yacolt Burn forest warden

Two recreation projects in Cowlitz County were awarded a combined $264,000 by the state Wednesday.

More than $164 million in Recreation and Conservation Grants were awarded to hundreds of projects across Washington by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. The grants are provided every two years for projects that provide public recreation opportunities or help with preserving wildlife, forests and farms.

The Cowlitz Public Shooting Range was awarded $117,586 to create trap shooting facilities, install new electrical lines and improve the road into the shooting range under Phase 3 of an expansion project. The range previously had been awarded $100,000 for Phase 2 of range expansions and $68,000 to build a pistol shed.

Cowlitz County added the shooting range to its parks system in 2019 as part of an agreement to use the site for law enforcement training. The county will provide matching funds for the expansion work.

