Cowlitz County transit board OKs free RiverCities rides for passengers 18 and under

Starting next month, youth can ride RiverCities Transit bus routes for free.

The Cowlitz Transit Authority board gave final approval Wednesday to a policy eliminating fare for riders 18 and younger on RiverCities buses, beginning Oct. 1 and continuing until at least June of 2024.

The fare decision was enacted due to the Move Ahead Washington transportation package passed by the state Legislature earlier this year. One part of the package offered a significant pool of state funding for transit agencies that eliminates fare for young riders by the start of October.

RiverCities Director Jim Seeks previously estimated that the agency would receive around $250,000 in state funding this year by adopting the policy, more than making up for the fares previously being paid by youth passengers.

The transit agency is asking families to sign their kids up for youth bus passes to verify their age for the zero-fare rides and help the agency track the number of young riders. Children can use student ID cards or other identification to ride for free as well.

A pilot program offering free youth bus passes has been in place for RiverCities since 2020. More than 700 passes were provided during the first two and a half years of the program.

Cowlitz Transit Authority established a new rule preventing children younger than 12 from riding the buses unaccompanied by an adult. Worries about the fare change making it easier for kids to ride alone had been a sticking point in previous transit board meetings, delaying the implementation of the program until near the state's Oct. 1 deadline.

During the meeting Wednesday, board member Lisa Alexander suggested that RiverCities look into offering similar free fare to riders 60 and older. RiverCities currently offers half-price fares and passes for residents who are 65 and older.