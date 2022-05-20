Cowlitz County to review long-planned surface mining regulations in open houses

Cowlitz County officials are continuing to review long-planned updates on where surface mining facilities, like rock quarries, can be located and how the sites can operate.

The Cowlitz County planning department is holding three open houses next month to discuss updates to the county's surface mine ordinance, which were first brought up roughly seven years ago.

Surface mining occurs when minerals are so close to the surface they can be mined with equipment like bulldozers instead of using explosives or deep-shaft mines.

Community members can ask planning staff questions and get specifics of the ordinance's history, timeline and outcomes, according to a press release. The public can also leave written comments and suggestions.

Open house dates

• 4-6 p.m. June 9 in the Cowlitz County administration building general meeting room.

• 5-7 p.m. June 13 in the Toutle Lake School multipurpose room.

• 5-7 p.m. June 22 in the Woodland High School library.

The county has been working to update its surfacing mining rules since 2015, but the policy has been held up in legal review.

While the official policy hasn't changed, interim regulations, which mirror state guidelines, have been in place since February 2019. About two months later, the county commissioners formed a workgroup to help staff craft new, permanent regulations.

