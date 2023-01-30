 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County to hold talks about local flood risks and plans

Muddy water
Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash, Contributed

Cowlitz County residents can learn about the flood risks to their property and provide input on the updates to the countywide flood management plan during open houses next month. 

During the three open houses, attendees can look up their property using modeling software to understand risks of flooding, review the proposed Flood Hazard Management Plan updates and provide feedback about flooding in their neighborhood. County Building and Planning staff and FEMA representatives will be available to answer questions and give more information. 

Residents add sand bags to Alpha Drive home Jan. 6, 2022, in Kelso.

The open houses are: 

• From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the County Administration Building, 207 4th Ave. N., Kelso. 

• From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Department of Natural Resources Building, 601 Bond Rd., Castle Rock. 

• From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Cowlitz Fire District 5 station 2, 415 Todd Rd., Kalama. 

For more information, contact the Cowlitz County Community Development Department at 360-577-3052 ext. 6664 or visit the county flood plan website at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2865/FloodPlan

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

