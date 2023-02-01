Cowlitz County Public Works is closing its West Longview recycling center Monday after a rise in repeated illegal dumping at the site.

The 13 bins — which take aluminum, mixed papers, cardboard and glass — are located on Willow Grove Connection Road south of the intersection with Ocean Beach Highway.

The drop-off location opened in 2013 with three other rural sites, following residents’ requests, according to The Daily News archives.

This location has been “challenging” for a while but started seeing major dumping last November, said Mike Moss, county public services director.

“The recycling sites that have more traffic and visibility are usually in good shape,” he said in an email. “Our hope is find a better location for West Longview in the next few months and re-open a new site.”

Cowlitz County residents can also drop off recyclables for free at the Waste Control Transfer Station at 1150 Third Ave. in Longview.

County recycling locations Other county recycling locations include: • 3136 Columbia Heights Rd., Longview • 1748 West Side Hwy., Kelso • 250 Kelso Dr., Kelso • 500 Redpath St., Kelso • 807 S. Pacific Hwy., Kelso • Rose Valley Rd., Kelso • 200 S. Toutle Rd., Toutle • Near 300 Kalama River Rd., Kalama • 6315 Old Pacific Hwy S., Kalama • 3150 Lewis River Rd., Woodland For more information about what materials recycling centers accept, visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/923/Cowlitz-County-Recycling.