Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday decided to not move forward, at least right away, with two solicited homeless project proposals received last week.

Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl agreed to deny the city of Longview's request to fund seven months of HOPE Village operations and table Community House on Broadway's request to help pay youth shelter renovations. Commissioner Dennis Weber was absent.

The two proposals were the only ones received by the April 11 due date. The request was issued in late February for one-time or start-up costs for projects focused on housing or homelessness, with an interest in those that address youth.

The county has $2.7 million reserve of document recording fees, required to be spent addressing homelessness or affordable housing.

HOPE Village proposal

The city of Longview and Salvation Army requested $740,490 to fund the pallet home site operations, including staff time, security, food, equipment and furnishings for pallet homes, and other expenses, according to the proposal.

Longview's one-year contract with Salvation Army to operate the site is not to exceed $1.4 million. The city paid for set-up costs and the contract so far with general fund dollars, City Manager Kris Swanson said.

"HOPE Village's housing services for homeless individuals saves time and money for EMS and other support programs in our community," the proposal states. "It also helps keep homeless members out of our community parks and provides the individuals a path forward."

Dahl said he doesn't see a workshop on the proposal going anywhere.

"I have no interest in funding the debacle they call HOPE Village," he said. "They just moved the criminal element out to other areas. They haven’t solved the problem, just pushed it around."

Mortensen agreed with Dahl, adding: "The city made it clear they want to go their own and use their doc (document recording) fees how they wish."

In January, the Longview City Council voted to create its own housing and homeless program and directly receive a portion of document recording fee revenue that previously went to the county. The city estimates it will receive about $300,000 annually.

This month, the city received its first quarterly portion of the revenue totaling about $37,000, Swanson said. Under state law, the city must create a task force and five-year plan to direct fee spending.

The revenue is "not nearly enough to sustain operations for HOPE Village," Swanson said.

"I’m disappointed in the two commissioners' refusal to even consider the proposal that the city submitted in partnership with the Salvation Army," she said. "One commissioner's reference to HOPE Village as a debacle is perplexing. HOPE Village is a solution to addressing the challenges our community was facing with several unsheltered individuals on Alabama Street."

She added seven individuals have been placed into housing and others have connected with treatment, medical coverage, state assistance and employment.

Youth shelter proposal

Community House on Broadway requested $2.5 million from the county to help renovate a recently purchased building for its planned youth shelter.

The overnight shelter would initially house 24 youth, 13 to 17 years old, and provide basic needs support, case management, mental health treatment, substance abuse counseling, and education and job skills support, according to Community House’s plan.

In March, the organization received a $5.3 million state Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition grant to fund the building purchase and moderate renovation. Under program rules, the grant can't be used for some of the needed work, like IT equipment installation and remodeling the restaurant space, the proposal states.

When Community House first presented the shelter plan and requested county money in January, Morrison estimated the building purchase and renovation would cost about $5 million.

Increased renovation costs, primarily from changing the layout from dormitory-style rooms to single bedrooms, have driven the project total to about $8.16 million, according to the proposal. The organization altered the room design to meet state standards and safety considerations, the plan says.

On Tuesday, the commissioners said they didn't want to immediately move ahead with the project, considering it received the state grant in the amount close to the initial total cost.

Mortensen said he hadn't yet read the proposal. After a staff summary of the document, the commissioner said money like what Community House already received comes with "a lot of obligations," and the organization may not have the "wherewithal" to handle another grant.

The commissioners decided to leave the proposal open to revisit later.

"We're not saying we're not going to do it," Dahl told The Daily News on Wednesday. "We're just saying, give it some time, and when they fully understand what the grant will supply, then let's fill in the gaps."

Community House Executive Director Frank Morrison said he appreciates the commissioners leaving the proposal on the table. Although the $5.3 million grant seems like a lot, the proposal explains it is not enough for the entire project, he said.

"We really do need the help of the county," Morrison said. "I'd like to see them come alongside the community and the state to celebrate someone having the courage to open up a youth shelter."

Morrison said the organization should have a better idea of how far the $5.3 million will go in June, when it anticipates starting construction.

New tiny home idea

The commissioners also discussed a separate proposal emailed by developer Larry Wood to build 40 tiny homes for seniors on county land.

Wood proposed developing a 55-and-older community with rental rates of $600 to $800 on a parcel off of New York Street near the fairgrounds, Gena James, county Health and Human Services deputy director, told the commissioners.

While Wood didn't request county money to help pay for the project, he proposed to essentially lease the county land for 40 years, James said. The proposal is the "early stages of an idea," and Wood offered to come present it to the board, she said.

The commissioners were hesitant about the project moving forward at the fairgrounds but were willing to learn more about the proposal.

"What I like about this is compared to everything we have (is that) there's nothing like that," Mortensen said. "There's relatively minimum cost to the county with a fair amount of upside."