Cowlitz County seeks volunteers to write for and against November's ballot measures

August's primary elections concluded this week, but Cowlitz County already is looking ahead to the November ballots.

The Cowlitz County Auditor's Office is looking for residents of Castle Rock and Woodland to serve on the committees that write the "For" and "Against" statements about upcoming ballot propositions. The statements will be run in the Online Voter's Guide for the general election and be printed in voter pamphlets. The committee roles usually are reserved for residents of the areas which will vote on the propositions in November.

Woodland will have two measures on the November ballot. People are being sought to write "For" and "Against" statements on a proposal to change the city's form of government to include a hired city manager. Another measure, which will create a Transportation Benefit District by enacting a sales and use tax, is recruiting for the committee that will write against it.

The county is seeking a Castle Rock resident to write against the funding levy for the Castle Rock Library. The library levy appeared on the ballot this month, where it received the needed supermajority of votes, but likely will fall short of the overall turnout needed to validate the result. Castle Rock received approval this spring to run the issue in November if it didn't pass in the primary this month.