Officials are looking to cut red tape which is making it harder for local RV parks to add spaces.

Cowlitz County Board of Health Wednesday continued its review of the campground sanitation regulations to make it easier for existing tent and RV sites to expand.

The board began discussing the draft code during its Jan. 24 meeting and agreed to continue next week, following questions about if homeless camps should be specifically mentioned.

The county health department permits 29 campground facilities, including three within city limits, said Season Long, environmental health manager. Most are a mix of tent and RV sites, she said.

The current campground code from 1998 is a combination of health and planning standards, which makes compliance and enforcement challenging, Long said.

In 2021, the county commissioners directed staff to begin the code update process because the existing rules made it difficult for campgrounds to expand, Long said. The county has an average of one pre-application meeting per month with people interested in developing new RV parks, she said.

Current code would require an existing park to go through the full permitting process, including consideration by the hearing examiner, to add new spaces, Long said. The new planning code allows staff to review an increase of five or less spaces.

Along with changes to expansion rules, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended separating the code, which will help clarify authority, improve development predictability and clean up outdated language, Long said.

The Planning Commission approved a draft of the new development code in October 2022. The Board of County Commissioners will consider adopting the code once the health code is also ready, Long said.

One of the biggest changes to the new health code is the department will no longer require an annual operating permit and will instead focus on inspections, Long said. The department will inspect campgrounds at least annually if not more, along with complaint investigations, she said.

Exemption debate

The discussion during Wednesday’s meeting centered around exemptions listed in the draft campground sanitation code, which include “a designated homeless camp, a site sanctioned by state or local officials, ... following review and exemption by the Health Official.”

Board Chair Kelly Lane said any such site should be “pinnacle” of standards, not exempt from them. He suggested removing the language, in part because the health officer would have jurisdiction over any homeless sites even if not stated in the campground code.

The exemption was included because of Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decisions ruling governments can’t enforce laws that prohibit people from sleeping on public property when no alternative shelter is available, said Doug Jensen, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney.

The county can implement some regulations, such as when and where people can sleep on public property, but can’t outright ban it, Jensen said.

The code regulating recreational campgrounds doesn’t “mesh well” with discussion about homeless use of public property and the court decisions, Jensen said. However, whether the board keeps or strikes the exemption, it will apply under court law, he said.

Jensen said he included the exemption in the proposed code to be transparent.

“I don’t want people to have expectations that this code is going to be a magic bullet for the homeless crisis and some of the sanitary and solid waste issues we’re encountering with homeless encampments,” he said. “That’s really much more complicated. It really involves working through and with the health officer and that’s really where your strength lies in dealing with it locally.”

The board agreed to continue discussion of the draft code during their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.