Cowlitz County Republicans share unfounded reports of election fraud, candidate's arrest

Within the last two months, the Cowlitz County Republican Party has shared social media posts featuring theories such as Clark County election fraud in the August primary and a Democratic congressional candidate's secret arrest.

However, none of those allegations have been proven.

Cowlitz County Republican Party Chairwoman Christy Tseu said she made the posts based on personal research and screenshots she found on Telegram, an online instant messaging service.

She said posting the information didn't mean the information is true.

"I don't say in the posts that this is fact," Tseu said. "I'm just asking questions."

Election fraud

Two days after the state's Aug. 2 primary, the Cowlitz County Republican Party shared a Twitter video purporting to show a ballot box being closed early in Clark County. The Clark County Auditor's Office said in August the video showed a normal practice where election officials collect ballots in secured bags to more quickly transport them to the office for counting.

A post the party made in September linked to election fraud claims made by Clark County auditor candidate Brett Simpson over the August primary for Secretary of State and the 3rd District. Simpson used the alleged fraud to argue for Washington to release cast vote records, an obscure receipt of vote totals frequently demanded by election deniers despite experts saying they cannot prove fraud.

Simpson has been involved in two dismissed lawsuits alleging election issues in Clark County, one of which was dismissed this week.

3rd District

The Cowlitz County Republican Party on Wednesday posted screenshots of a 2013 Arizona arrest record of a Kristina Marie Perez in Arizona. The arrested woman shared the same maiden name and was a similar age to Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the Democrat running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District seat against Republican Joe Kent.

Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign spokesperson Sandeep Kaushik said the candidate has never lived in Arizona and has never been arrested in any state.

Tseu said she deleted the post, but kept up other posts about Gluesenkamp Perez made at the same time.

One post stated Gluesenkamp Perez was still listed on the voter registry in Oregon and questioned the legality of this. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, it is not illegal to be registered to vote in more than one state, as long the person only votes in their state of residence. There was no evidence given that Gluesenkamp Perez has double-voted in any elections.

Another post questioned if Gluesenkamp Perez and her husband were actually married because "she's never taken on her 'husband's' name," including when they purchased their home. Kaushik said Gluesenkamp Perez added Gluesenkamp to her name conversationally after getting married in 2016.

Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign described the posts as "offensive, false and defamatory." Kaushik pointed out that screenshots shared by the party as evidence for the claims also prominently show her home address, which Kaushik said was troubling.

"There are legitimate security concerns and willy-nilly throwing out a candidate's home address in this kind of context, with these false accusations, looks to be an effort to intimidate," Kaushik said.