The Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Wednesday initiated a legal proceeding to remove Kalama Councilmember Matthew Merz from office following his felony conviction and refusal to step down.

The office filed the "quo warranto" action in Cowlitz County Superior Court to "enforce Washington laws requiring a person convicted of a criminal felony to forfeit public office and be barred from further holding public office," according to a press release.

The civil lawsuit can be filed in county Superior Court against any person who “unlawfully” holds a public office. Washington state law allows “quo warranto” action when a public officer has done something that by law justifies a forfeiture of office, including conviction of a felony.

In March, Merz was convicted of two felonies, computer trespass and data theft, and Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder early this month sentenced Merz to community service.

Merz, 42, must serve 160 hours of community service and pay fines, after a jury found he illegally accessed councilmember Jon Stanfill’s email as part of Merz’s plan to uncover alleged and unproven misconduct concerning the Kalama Police Department.

On May 8, the Kalama City Council voted to request the "quo warranto" action after Merz refused to voluntarily resign.

"It has long been Washington law and a part of our Washington state constitution for over a century that public officials who are convicted of felony crimes can neither continue to hold nor later hold public office in this state," the prosecuting attorney's press release states.

The quo warranto filing asks for a judgement stating Merz's seat became vacant on May 5, prohibiting and excluding Merz from public office in Washington, requiring Merz to deliver over any books, papers and other public property belonging to the city and awarding plaintiff costs and attorney's fees.

The action includes a summons, requiring Merz to respond to the complaint by stating his defense in writing within 20 days. Merz may demand the Prosecuting Attorney's Office file the lawsuit with the court.

If Merz appeals the judgment or sentence of his felony convictions, it would not effect a writ of quo warranto action, according to the court document, and he could still potentially lose his current seat.

During the candidate filing period last week, Merz did not file for his current seat, but filed to run against fellow Kalama Councilmember Wendy Conradi.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the "quo warranto" action is separate from Merz's new declaration of candidacy. Fundingsland said as auditor, she has no authority to challenge candidate eligibility.

"The state has expressly determined that power is with the electorate and they can challenge the name on the ballot or filing," she said. "Only the courts have the power and authority to determine eligibility."

State law outlines when voters can file an affidavit stating an error or omission in printing a candidate name on official ballots, or when a name has been or is about to be wrongfully placed upon the ballots.