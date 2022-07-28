Cowlitz County primary election turnout about 15% Wednesday, expected to hit 40%

Less than 15% of Cowlitz County registered voters have turned in ballots as of Wednesday, according to the county elections office.

The 14.39% turnout — 10,220 ballots received out of 71,000 total eligible voters — is slightly higher than the state average of 13.97%, said Hayley Johnson, elections manager.

Primary election calendar Tuesday: Register or update address in person at Cowlitz County Elections Office by 8 p.m., which is the same time ballots are due. First results are set to be released soon after 8 p.m. Aug. 16: Election is certified at 3 p.m.

Cowlitz County voter turnout in the primary in August 2020 ahead of the presidential election hit 55%, but previous even-year primaries had turnouts between 32% and 34%, Johnson said. This year, the county is on track to reach about 40% turnout, similar to the 2018 primary, she said.

"Historically we have received about 50% of returns in the days leading up to election day," she said. "I expect large pickups the next few days and on election night."

Ballots need to be delivered or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. People can drop off ballots at one of eight county locations or mail ballots without needing postage.

The elections office recommends voters use drop boxes to ensure ballots arrive on time, Johnson said. As of Wednesday, about 55% of Cowlitz County ballots returned so far have been received by drop box.

If voters choose to send in their ballots by mail, the office recommends sending them Monday or early Tuesday to ensure they receive a valid postmark, Johnson said.

New or unregistered voters can sign up in person up until ballots are due 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso. Washington residents can check their voter registration status and view the online voters’ guide at www.votewa.gov.

Voters who have not received a ballot should contact the county elections office.