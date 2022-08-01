Cowlitz County primary election ballots due at 8 p.m. Tuesday

Ballots for the August primary election are due at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

People can drop off ballots at one of eight county locations or mail ballots without needing postage.

People can also register or update their addresses in person by 8 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso. Washington residents can check their voter registration status and view the online voters’ guide at www.votewa.gov.

The elections office recommends voters use drop boxes to ensure ballots arrive on time, said Hayley Johnson, Cowlitz County elections manager. As of Wednesday, about 55% of Cowlitz County ballots returned so far have been received by drop box.

If voters choose to send in their ballots by mail, the office recommends sending them by early Tuesday to ensure they receive a valid postmark, Johnson said.

First results are set to be released soon after 8 p.m. and the election will be certified by 3 p.m., Aug. 16.

Local primary ballots, depending on which district voters live in, include five measures asking voters to raise or maintain property taxes or create a new retail sales tax, as well as eight contested races.

If approved, levies on ballots would fund the Castle Rock Public Library; Kalama transportation improvements, like paving roads; fire protection and emergency medical services for Toutle Fire & Rescue; emergency medical services in Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 6, which serves Castle Rock and northern Cowlitz County; and emergency medical services in the district served by Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

The contested races are for the Washington state secretary of state; Washington state U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s seat; Washington state Congressional District 3; State Legislative District 19 position 1; State Legislative District 19 position 2; Cowlitz County commissioner District 3; Cowlitz County coroner; and Cowlitz County sheriff.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in primary partisan races, except for the U.S. presidency and precinct committee officers, head to the November general election in Washington state, despite what party they prefer. Two Republicans or two Democrats could proceed to the general election in certain races.

By the numbers 70,769 registered voters in Cowlitz County. 8 states offer all-mail elections, including Washington. $0 to return a ballot. No postage is required to mail ballots or submit ballots to drop boxes.

Five Cowlitz County incumbents are running unopposed: Assessor Emily Wilcox, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, Clerk Staci L. Myklebust, Prosecuting Attorney Ryan P. Jurvakainen and Treasurer Debra Gardner.