Cowlitz County primary ballots, corrected voters' pamphlets arriving over next few days

Cowlitz County ballot drop boxes

Voters can drop off ballots at one of eight county locations or mail ballots without needing a postage. 

Cowlitz County voters should expect ballots to arrive in the mail in the next three days, according to the election's office. 

Ballots were sent Friday, and registered voters who do not receive a ballot by Tuesday should call the elections office for a replacement, said Hayley Johnson, elections manager. People can also pick one up in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 2. 

Households should also receive a corrected local voters' pamphlet in the mail by Monday. Residents can view the voters' guide online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/elections

Residents not registered to vote can sign up or update their address online or by mail until July 25 and in person up until ballots are due 8 p.m. Aug. 2. Washington residents can check their voter registration status, register to vote and view the online voters' guide at www.votewa.gov

People can drop off ballots at one of eight county locations or mail ballots without needing postage. 

During previous even-year primaries in 2012, 2014, and 2016, Cowlitz County's voter turnout fell between 32% and 34%, Johnson said. In 2018, the county saw a jump to 40%, and the primary in August 2020 ahead of the presidential election hit 55%.

"We always hope for a high turnout, but it can be difficult to predict," Johnson said in an email. "I’m expecting a similar turnout to the 2018 primary, around 40%." 

