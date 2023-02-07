Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved three contracts for homeless services and extra funding for a local shelter but denied a contract for a Longview group home.

All of the contracts considered are or have been funded by document recording fee revenue, which must be used for housing and homeless programs.

For about a decade, the county has contracted with Lower Columbia CAP to help fund a group home with supportive services for six men, but on Tuesday Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl voted 2-1 against the agreement. Commissioner Dennis Weber was absent.

The program provides residents stable housing and case management as they work on goals like treatment, going to school or getting a job, said Gena James, county Health and Human Services deputy director.

Mortensen has opposed the county funding the program for several years. The program does not have a good definition of success and does not consider the long-term consequences, he said Tuesday.

Dahl said he would prefer granting a program like this with a startup capital investment rather than paying for ongoing operating costs.

“It’s a struggle for me to keep taking money out of your wallet on this,” he said.

Over 10 years, the program has served 42 unduplicated residents, James said. Since 2017, about 75% of residents left the program into permanent housing, she said.

This year’s $45,000 requested amount was down from previous years’ amount of $96,000 because the program can bill some case management services to Medicaid, James added.

Approved contracts

The commissioners approved a $100,000 contract with Longview’s Emergency Support Shelter to help fund domestic violence shelter operations. The contract was amended during the meeting to add up to $50,000 to match individual donations to the nonprofit made this year.

During a workshop last Wednesday, the commissioners discussed adding the matching funds to the contract to help Emergency Support Shelter offset its current expected deficit of $141,000.

James said shelter staff told her the organization received 246 donations from individuals last year totaling $162,000.

The commissioners also approved contracts for coordinated entry services for up to $35,000 with Emergency Support Shelter and about $53,560 each for Community House on Broadway and Cowlitz Family Health Center.

Coordinated entry connects homeless people or those at risk of losing housing with the most appropriate resources, housing options and support services. Staff take individuals’ information and enter them into a database used to make referrals to housing programs, some of which only accept referrals through coordinated entry, James said.

The county has contracted with the three organizations since December 2019, and found they reach slightly different populations, leading to a good variety of individuals on the coordinated entry list, James said.

About 1,000 people connect with coordinated entry per year, 800 complete screening and typically 100 to 120 are referred to housing programs, James said.

“Coordinated entry providers try to give individuals resources to connect with today because those actual housing referrals are few and far between,” she said.