Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday adopted a new compost procurement policy required by a new state law that won’t significantly change how the county does business, officials said.

The policy is part of legislation passed in 2022 to help reduce methane emissions by diverting organic material from landfills.

The policy states Cowlitz County will purchase finished compost, like mulch, for public projects when appropriate. The county will buy from companies producing compost locally if available.

The county is not required to use compost products if: they are not available in a reasonable time, available products don’t comply with county purchasing or safety standards, or prices are neither reasonable nor competitive.

The cost of compost products depends on the project, but prices haven’t gone through the roof like they have for products Public Works uses, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The county plans to use compost in landscaping projects, construction and post-construction work, preventing erosion, filtering storm water runoff and promoting vegetative growth, according to the policy.

Starting in 2024, the county will report to the state Department of Ecology its total tons of organic material diverted from landfills each year, the volume and cost of composted material purchased and its source.

Eugenis said the policy’s biggest change to current Public Works operations is the requirement to report to Ecology. The department does not have any upcoming projects affected by the new rules, she said.

The commissioners said staff did a good job creating a policy following the state mandate while reflecting the county’s current practices.

In March, the Longview City Council adopted a similar compost plan.