Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Board proposes taxing public rights of way

The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board is proposing a tax increase and a plan to tax public rights of way as allowed by a new state law.

The county commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday on the assessment increase but held off on voting until later this month to address public works departments' concerns. The commissioners set a second public hearing for Oct. 18.

Who will be taxed?

Rights of way, like sidewalks and tree planters, are areas that can be publicly or privately owned, but the public are permitted to use.

County Engineer Susan Eugenis said 95% of county right of way is not county-owned land, and staff will need to make sure the right of way isn't already being included in a property owner's assessment. Of the estimated $10,640 that would be collected from public land, likely half would come from the county, paid from the county road fund, Eugenis said.

Jennifer Mendoza, Noxious Weed Board program coordinator, said she will work with public works to ensure the board wouldn't double assess. However, she said there are some public rights of way owned by public agencies that are currently not taxed and should be included.

Kalama City Administrator Adam Smee raised concerns about the proposal's additional cost to the city and local taxpayers. Any assessment on city-owned right of way would come out of Kalama's general fund like other street expenses, he said.

While controlling noxious weeds is important, the program doesn't provide "on the ground service" to the rights of way, the local municipalities do, Smee said.

"I would ask you to please vote no on this, and don't raise this assessment and don't begin to assess right of ways," he said during the public hearing. "Just because the RCW gives the authority doesn’t entitle them to take the money from the communities."

What will it cost?

Currently county property owners inside and outside city limits pay the noxious weed assessment, which is $4.82 per parcel and 10 cents per acre.

The Noxious Weed Board recommended increasing rates to $8 per parcel and 30 cents per acre and to tax public rights of way. This would bring in an estimated $472,570, compared to about $246,000 without either change or $266,000 with just the addition of rights-of-way, Mendoza said.

For a five-acre parcel, the changes would increase the noxious weed tax from $5.32 to $9.50 per year.

When calculating the estimates for right of way, Mendoza said she didn't include roads listed as "private" as they were generally already included within parcel boundaries and already being assessed.

In the five years since the assessment was last raised, the program has increased staff and is struggling with inflation, Mendoza said. Since the noxious weed assessment is based on parcels and acreage instead of value, what's collected only goes up if the county increases the assessment amount, Mendoza said. Other taxing districts determine a total levy amount, which is collected based on property values in those districts.

"The cost of doing nothing about noxious weeds far outweighs the cost of prevention, which is the focus of the noxious weed program," Mendoza said in an email. "The noxious weeds program is reducing the spread of noxious weeds in our county, which ultimately benefits everyone in our community."

Who benefits?

In 2021, the state Legislature passed a bill giving county noxious weed control boards and districts the ability to tax right of way owned or held by the state, county or city. The new law also created a group to determine what Washington State Department of Transportation parcels could be assessed by county weed control boards. The county weed board's estimate includes eligible WSDOT parcels, Mendoza said.

The county board's proposed formula method for determining right-of-way assessment rates was suggested by WSDOT, Mendoza said. The formula considers one mile equivalent to one parcel and the acreage equivalent is based on average width per class of road. The cost is calculated using the county's street centerline data.

“We do feel that the rights of way are benefiting from our program," Mendoza said during Tuesday's meeting. "We are protecting the rights of way from being infested from private properties and vice versa. ... There's benefit on both sides of the fence and we’re trying to lessen the burden for a private property owner in the county and spread it across everyone, make sure all of our lands are equally being assessed."

Earlier this year when new Class A noxious weed Turkish thistle was found in Kalama, staff did extensive surveys, including on rights of way, Mendoza said.

"Granted, we don't always do noxious weed control on the right of way, but in certain circumstances it makes sense," she said. "If we do not have the staffing level we currently have, we would not have been able to do that."

Mendoza said Thursday she plans to meet with public agencies about their concerns ahead of the next hearing.