Cowlitz County looks to fund Martin's Dock repairs, IWOW, Highlands upgrades in 2023 legislative session

Officials are aiming to bring home millions of dollars to upgrade roads, parks and neighborhoods in Cowlitz County during the state legislative session that starts Monday.

The Industrial Way and Oregon Way intersection is back in front of the Legislature this year as the region’s largest financial request. The most recent design the Washington State Department of Transportation presented in September will cost $175 million, meaning that an additional $76 million needs to be acquired.

A request for the full funding was included in the Governor’s budget released in December. Kelly Hanahan, spokeswoman for the Washington Department of Transportation, said the department’s goal is to secure that funding by the middle of 2023 through a mix of state and federal requests to complete the project in one phase of construction.

Hanahan said meetings throughout 2022 with local businesses, municipalities and elected officials “provided a pathway forward and is the basis for requesting the funding increase from Legislature.”

The Longview City Council voted in December to seek state funds for three projects. The largest request is $750,000 to renovate and replace Martin’s Dock, which the city says is sinking into Lake Sacajawea.

The city originally planned to repair Martin’s Dock with the $900,000 allocated to park renovations during the last legislative session, but due to increased costs, officials put the dock improvements on hold. The money, instead, helped pay for restroom and sidewalk updates at Lake Sacajawea Park.

Longview is also requesting $500,000 to install new lighting and sidewalks in the Highlands, a neighborhood of more than 5,000 with higher poverty and unemployment rates compared to the city or county, according to Longview staff.

A city report says the area lacks redevelopment options, so officials aim to increase the neighborhood’s safety and quality of life. Last year the neighborhood restarted a neighborhood watch program due to what residents said was increased crime.

Longview is seeking $150,000 to replace the 30-year-old playground at Windemere Park in West Longview to ensure area youth have options to play outside, especially as West Longview grows, the report states.

Other goals

Longview’s other priorities align with the legislative goals from the Association of Washington Cities, the lobbying group representing more than 250 cities in Washington, and the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Those goals include providing more affordable housing, reaching a final decision on drug possession enforcement following the Blake decision and providing behavioral health resources.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said the city also usually supports the priorities from the two major associations. The Kelso City Council will hold a workshop to set priorities for the state Legislature and Congress ahead of its Jan. 17 meeting.

Earlier this year, both cities voiced their support for a regional training center for police officers in Cowlitz County or a nearby region. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and several legislators said during a session preview Thursday that the training centers remained a priority for the upcoming session.

Cowlitz County officials report they are looking for additional funds this legislative session for the replacement of the Tower Road bridge near Castle Rock after heavy rains in early 2022 destroyed a culvert underneath and swept away the roadway. A temporary bridge opened late last month.