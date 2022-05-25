Cowlitz County, Longview look to rework Community House proposal to run homeless encampment

A Longview nonprofit's proposal to manage the city's existing homeless camp brought mixed opinions by county commissioners, city officials and the public Wednesday during a three-hour meeting.

The Cowlitz County commission agreed to review the proposal's details within the next month to ensure county and city officials agree with Community House on Broadway's plan to run a hosted homeless encampment.

Quote "Community House for 40 years has proven they know what they're doing." — John Jabusch, Cowlitz County commissioner.

Commissioner John Jabusch suggested forming a committee that includes a county commissioner, county health official and city of Longview representative to work with Community House on the proposal and come back to the full board in 30 days.

"Community House for 40 years has proven they know what they're doing," Jabusch said. "We may not agree with all the things they do but they know what they're doing. I think we can tweak what they have presented and end up with something that could work for our community."

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the committee will flesh out how Community House will collaborate with other agencies, explore differences between the proposal and needs of homeless people, create a realistic code of conduct, and move toward a different location.

Frank Morrison, Community House executive director, said the organization is open to negotiating the proposal.

Community House was the only agency that responded to the county's March request for proposals to operate the site. Community House's plan estimates a $1.1 million cost to run the site for a year, from July 1 to June 30, 2023. The county would pay for the project with document recording fees.

Many people who spoke Wednesday expressed support for Community House and doing something different than the current unhosted homeless site, but had questions or concerns about the plan.

Quote "I appreciate Community House being willing to take a step forward but this is a flaw that will come back to haunt the county and city because more than half the residents won't be able to stay in the place you're paying to operate." — Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor.

Some said the proposed rules would deter many homeless people from staying there, and others argued it wouldn't help solve the problem.

Gena James, health and human services deputy director, said Wednesday the proposal included stricter guidelines than the county outlined, including drug testing, medication storage and background checks. The proposal did not explain how the organization would collaborate with other agencies at the site, she said.

Some of the rules proposed were based on Longview's municipal code regulating hosted homeless encampments, including the limit of 100 people and a requirement to check for sex offenders and active warrants, said Nora Winters with Community House.

"The intent was for our proposal to put out something, some starting point," she said. "We don't think we’re the end-all be-all, but it's clear something has to happen."

Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor, said based on her experience working at the severe weather shelter and information from people who visit the camp, many currently at Alabama Street wouldn't stay at the hosted site if they have to pass a drug test.

"I appreciate Community House being willing to take a step forward but this is a flaw that will come back to haunt the county and city because more than half the residents won't be able to stay in the place you're paying to operate," she said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he did not want the county to duplicate services, and although Community House helps people, the nonprofit would be offering services at the camp, which the organization already offers at its Longview location. Mortensen voiced concerns that the proposal did not define how success would be measured.

One citizen who did not give his name said it's not the government's job to pay for this type of project.

"As much as I support Community House, I don't believe we need to be expanding it and making it bigger and larger and accommodating a bigger and larger homeless population," he said.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha requested the county move forward with the proposal, which would better address unhoused people's needs by providing wrap-around services.

City Councilwoman Ruth Kendall also voiced support for a committee to make the proposal "workable," by insuring it doesn't kick too many people out of the camp.

Shannon, a Highlands resident who didn't give her last name, said the proposal could work with some adjustments but people have to be respectful and held accountable. She said it would be inappropriate to keep the site at Alabama Street.

Jabusch said the site would improve if it was manned 24 hours a day but agreed the location is not ideal.

"The reality is the two years it's been there, it has caused significant angst in that community and we need to be perceptive of that and try to move it," he said.

