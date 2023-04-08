Cowlitz County is poised to receive more than $10.6 million over the next 17 years as part of multiple settlements with companies sued for their roles in the opioid crisis.

Local governments have started to receive the first allocation from a 2022 settlement and have signed on to another agreement totaling $5.37 million for Cowlitz County, Longview and Kelso.

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved the agreement joining the multi-state settlements for lawsuits against Walmart, Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens.

Longview and Kelso already signed on, according to the Washington State Attorney General's Office. Cities with populations of 10,000 or more are eligible to join the settlements and receive individual payments.

The settlements with the five companies could total $434.4 million for Washington state as long as a high percentage of eligible cities and counties join, according to the Attorney General's Office. The state will receive half for opioid remediation, and participating local governments will receive the other half, about $217.2 million.

Cowlitz County will receive $3.73 million, Longview $1.35 million, and Kelso about $289,120.

The allocation percentages for counties were calculated based on the amount of opioid shipped to the county, the number of opioid deaths in the county and the number of people with opioid-use disorder in the county. A nationwide formula using federal data on past opioid-epidemic spending determines amounts for cities, according to the agreement.

In 2021, Cowlitz County recorded 23 opioid overdose deaths and 31 non-fatal opioid overdose hospitalizations, according to the state Department of Health.

In December, local governments began receiving the first distribution from the state's earlier settlement with three large opioid distributers — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. — for a total $518 million payable over 17 years.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office rejected the national settlement and took the distributors to trial, leading to a resolution requiring the companies to pay $46 million more than the state would have received, according to a press release.

The state will keep $215 million, plus the additional $46 million for opioid remediation. Local governments will share $215 million based on the same allocation percentages. The remaining $42 million will cover litigation costs, according to the AG's office.

Cowlitz County will receive a little under $3.7 million, with the first distribution of $275,000 coming in on March 31, said Kathy Funk-Baxter, county finance manager.

Longview will get about $1.32 million and received $98,730 in December, said City Manager Kris Swanson.

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said the city hasn't received a distribution yet of its $286,200 total.

How will the money be used and managed?

The county and cities haven't decided what to do with the money. In general, the settlement funds can be used to improve or expand treatment, support those in treatment and recovery, prevent opioid misuse and support first responders, according to the agreement.

Longview leaders have discussed the need for more substance-use disorder services but haven't worked out how to use the money, Swanson said.

"We really feel like there's a need for treatment of opioid-use disorder in this area," she said. "We find when people are ready to go in, treatment is unavailable, there are no beds. I'm sure we're not the only one that feels this way."

Both settlement agreements require the local governments to establish an "opioid abatement council" within their state Accountable Community of Health region to oversee use of funds.

Cowlitz is included in the Cascade Pacific Action Alliance region with Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties and their eligible cities.

All municipalities in a region have to agree on the oversight council, which can be an existing entity or new group. The council will oversee distribution of funds and review spending for compliance, according to the agreement. Governments maintain full discretion over their allocation's use, as long as they use the money for approved purposes.

The agreement reserves 10% of settlement funds for the council's administrative costs.

In a March 27 workshop, the Cowlitz County commissioners told staff they want to have autonomy when it comes to oversight and to keep the administrative costs as low as possible.

The local governments have to decide on the council structure by the end of June, said Commissioner Rick Dahl.

The state is likely to receive more money in the future from other lawsuits filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Last year, after declining to go along with the national bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, Ferguson and eight other attorneys general won an additional $1.2 billion from the Sacklers. Washington's share more than doubled from $70 million to $183 million, according to the AG's office. The plan requires bankruptcy court approval.

Ferguson has pending cases against Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid.