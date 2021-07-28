Cowlitz County invites observers to see how primary votes get counted

Rep. Jim Walsh attended previous open houses as an election observer and said he hopes to make it to Cowlitz County on Friday. Walsh said the return of the in-person open houses were a great way for residents to get faith in the way Washington counts votes.

“My opinion is that the counting of ballots statewide is not as problematic in Washington as in other states,” Walsh said. “I think Cowlitz especially runs a pretty clean operation.”

How a vote gets countedDuring the guided tour observers are asked to wear a labeled lanyard, stay out of arm’s reach of all ballots and put their phones away to avoid the risk of scanning ballots. The doors in between rooms at the election office have biometric fingerprint scanners on the locks, which only the full-time election workers can open. The computer systems are on an internal network that isn’t connected to any outside server.

Once a drop-off box is opened at the office, the envelopes are stacked in trays and sent through a ballot sorter. The sorter does an initial verification of the outer envelope