Cowlitz County invites observers to see how primary votes get counted

The Cowlitz County Elections Office is holding a series of open houses for observers to visit their new office and see how votes are tabulated for the August primary election.
The open houses start this week with days reserved for interested political groups: Democratic Party officials on Wednesday, Republican Party officials on Thursday and elected officials on Friday. The general public can book time slots for an open-house tour on Aug. 2.
“This is not just about the sense of fairness and security. We want people to see every aspect of the process their vote goes through,” Cowlitz County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said.
Observers register for a time-slot for the open house, which Fundingsland said was due to the low number of ballots being processed for the primary election. As of Wednesday afternoon, 11% of all ballots sent out for the primary had been returned. Fundingsland expected the primary would end up with just over a 20% response rate from voters.
This is the first election count held in Cowlitz County’s remodeled and expanded elections office. The county building recently completed a $300,000 renovation, funded in part by CARES Act money set aside specifically for election-related issues. The additions provided more space for the vote-counting process on the second floor and additional security measures.
Rep. Jim Walsh attended previous open houses as an election observer and said he hopes to make it to Cowlitz County on Friday. Walsh said the return of the in-person open houses were a great way for residents to get faith in the way Washington counts votes.
“My opinion is that the counting of ballots statewide is not as problematic in Washington as in other states,” Walsh said. “I think Cowlitz especially runs a pretty clean operation.”
How a vote gets countedDuring the guided tour observers are asked to wear a labeled lanyard, stay out of arm’s reach of all ballots and put their phones away to avoid the risk of scanning ballots. The doors in between rooms at the election office have biometric fingerprint scanners on the locks, which only the full-time election workers can open. The computer systems are on an internal network that isn’t connected to any outside server.
Once a drop-off box is opened at the office, the envelopes are stacked in trays and sent through a ballot sorter. The sorter does an initial verification of the outer envelope
An official checks the envelope signature against a computerized database of past signatures for that voter. If there are no signature issues, the ballots are given a second pass through the sorting machine to double-check the counts before they are sent to the bipartisan opening board.
“This used to be an all-day process of sorting and manual signature work,” Fundingsland said. “Now we can get most early results done in the lead-in to election night.”
After the opening board sees and inspects the ballots, they are sent back upstairs to be scanned into the computer system. Another team of two officials review the scanned results to resolve any issues with the logged votes before moving the ballots into the pile that will be tabulated on Election Night.
“Everything that’s done happens with two election officials involved, and the system tracks who was logged in and involved in the work at each step,” county elections lead Regina Beer said.
Every move the ballots make between rooms during the counting process happens in a closed box. Verification codes are applied from when the drop boxes are delivered to the county and throughout the tabulation.
County election officials said that a small percentage of ballots get discounted from the official count for issues. The most common problems are ballots that were submitted too late, did not include signatures or were completed by a different member of the household than the intended voter.