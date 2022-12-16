Cowlitz County included in Inslee's emergency declaration for November storms

Cowlitz County is one of a dozen counties included in the emergency declaration issued by Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday to address damage from November storms.

The declaration comes from the string of heavy rainstorms and wind that hit western Washington between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8. The emergency proclamation estimated that the landslides, power outages and roadway damage caused more than $25 million in damages.

Cowlitz County emergency management director Ernie Schnabler said there was no "significant storm damage" in the county from the November rain. A flood watch was issued for the county Nov. 4 after 3 inches of rain fell in a short period. A handful of streets saw standing water and flooding and two significant power outages were reported by Cowlitz PUD.

Schnabler said the county would likely not qualify for any immediate disaster relief funding because of the minimal damage, though the designation may help the county seek hazard mitigation funds down the line.