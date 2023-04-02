Despite an increase in housing development in Cowlitz County, particularly multifamily housing, it will take years to make up for the shortage built up from years of stalled construction, according to industry officials.

Following a steep drop off in 2008, the number of housing permits issued in Cowlitz County has picked up over the last seven years, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development database.

Last year the county and cities issued building permits for 581 total units, the highest number since 2006, according to preliminary data. That includes 274 multifamily units, the most in one year going back to 1980.

While new housing should help by increasing the overall supply, most are not affordable for low-income residents, according to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington.

“We have a shortage of every type of unit, and especially affordable units, as wages are not keeping up with rents,” said Jennifer Westerman, Housing Opportunities CEO. “Developing more affordable units will be crucial. However, we got into this deficit over a period of many years and it will take many years to resolve the issue.”

Washington state needs to add more than 1 million housing units by 2044 to keep pace with population growth and address the state’s housing shortage and homelessness, according to Department of Commerce projections. More than half should be for households making less than 50% of the area median income.

Cowlitz County needs to add 10,000 housing units, or 500 per year, the state estimated. The average number of units added from 2000 to 2020 was 340 per year, 6,800 total, according to census data.

About 65% of those 10,000 units should be for low income residents making 50% or less of the area median income; $75,100 for a family of four, according to the state. That includes more than a quarter for residents making 30% or less of the area median income; about 1,375 for those who need support services and 170 emergency housing units/shelter beds for homeless residents.

The barriers to building affordable housing make this a lofty goal, Westerman said. Affordable housing projects are complex, with more restrictions, costs and less ability to give return on investment because of low rents, she said.

Projects like the housing authority’s rely on state and federal funding, and competition for those dollars is fierce, Westerman said.

‘A desirable place for developers’

The Great Recession from late-2007 to mid-2009 stalled housing construction in the country, state and in Cowlitz County, where it didn’t pick up again for nearly 10 years.

From 2000 to 2010, Cowlitz County added more than 4,825 housing units, according to census data. In the following decade, the county’s housing units increased by less than half that amount, with about 1,975 added.

The 1980s recession caused a similar cycle, with slowed development leading to a housing shortage, high rents and low vacancy rates, according to The Daily News archives.

Interest in building in unincorporated Cowlitz County picked up about five or six years ago, said Greta Holmstrom, former county planning manager, in March.

“We’ve seen that a lot of people are choosing to live here and commute to other areas, do telework or other options,” she said. “It’s becoming a desirable place for developers to create housing for workers.”

Short housing supply and rising costs in Clark County also pushed growth north into Cowlitz, said Traci Jackson, county building and planning director. Applications haven’t slowed down even with the increase in interest rates in the past year, she said.

The county’s low vacancy rate and high demand for apartments has driven some developers to look at multifamily projects, Holmstrom said.

Inside and outside city limits, Cowlitz County saw few apartments built in the mid- to late-2000s. This changed starting around 2017, with projects now in varying stages of development in every city and the unincorporated county.

The first of 15 buildings at RiverStone Villas — a 198-unit apartment complex off West Side Highway in Lexington — received temporary occupancy March 13, said Mike Wilson, county building official.

One new Longview apartment complex opened on 30th Avenue in December and another on Ocean Beach Highway is currently leasing.

Construction of single-family homes has remained more steady, with the number of permits issued annually hovering between 300 to 350 for the last seven years, with the exception of 2017, when it jumped to 485, according to the HUD database.

Typically larger subdivisions are built in areas with existing public utilities like near cities or developed communities of Toutle or Silver Lake, Holmstrom said.

In the last couple years, the county has also seen an increase in applications for short subdivisions — dividing land into four or less lots — resulting in more housing supply, Holmstrom said.

“People are building on lots that have sat vacant a long time or are more challenging to develop, moving ahead because of demand,” she said.

Cowlitz County has seen strong job growth coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, likely supporting a boost in population and encouraging developers to move forward with housing projects, said Scott Bailey, southwest regional economist with the Washington Employment Security Department.

“Cowlitz isn’t alone,” he said. “Everywhere needs more housing that’s more affordable for more people.”

Skyrocketing housing prices

Households spending more than 30% on housing costs, including rent or mortgage payments, utilities and other fees are considered cost burdened by most state and federal agencies.

Though it’s more common for renters to be cost burdened, about 28.5% of Cowlitz County households with a mortgage spent more than a third of their income on housing, according to the most recent census data.

In the past 10 years, Cowlitz County’s median resale price went up 162%, from $142,200 in the fourth quarter of 2012 to $373,000 by the end of 2022, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.

In the same timeframe, the state average median resale price went up 134% from $242,500 to $567,400.

Cowlitz County’s low housing inventory is contributing to ongoing high prices, said Jerry Stinger, realtor with RE/MAX Premier Group in Longview. While buyers and sellers may think that prices will come down because of inflation and increases in interest rates, that’s not necessarily the case, he said.

“There’s been a mitigating factor in all of this, and that is the month’s supply of inventory,” Stinger said. “That remains low.”

Cowlitz County has 1.5 months of inventory, well below the approximately six months that indicates a balanced market, Stinger said. This time last year, the county had less than one month’s inventory, he said.

“We’re up 150% over last year, which is great, but it’s still dramatically low,” Stinger said.

Housing stock is partially down because increasing interest rates are discouraging some homeowners from selling, Stinger said.

“It’s been one factor that’s kept inventory low is some sellers are looking and saying let’s not make a move because we would be leaving a lower rate for a higher one,” he said.

The increased interest rate increase has been “a shock to the system” because of low rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the current numbers are not exceeding previous averages, Stinger said. If rates can hold around 5% that could help balance the market, he said.

“We can’t keep skyrocketing up on home prices, at some point it will price all young families out of the market,” Stinger said. “But people are always going to need homes, no matter what the price or interest rates.”

Rising rents

Renters are more likely than homeowners to be cost burdened, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 50.1% of Cowlitz County renters were spending 35% or more of their income on housing, according to the most recent census data.

The average rent in Cowlitz County increased 82% from $665 in fall 2012 to $1,211 in the last quarter of 2022, according to Washington Center for Real Estate Research’s most recent apartment market report.

Housing Opportunities for Southwest Washington has seen an increase in calls and emails from people seeking help, including from seniors being priced out of the rental market, said CEO Westerman. The waiting lists for the housing authority’s rental properties are longer than usual, she said.

Clients searching for housing are running into increased move-in costs, including security deposits, non-refundable pet fees, administrative or application fees, Westerman said.

High rents on newer apartment complexes reflect competition for the county’s insufficient number of units, Westerman said. Although these new apartments are not affordable for most people in need of housing, they may lead to vacancies in more affordable housing, she said.

Barriers to affordable housing

Most for-profit developers are not going to build affordable housing because of the risk involved, Westerman said. While many developers have reached out to the housing authority, they typically are less interested upon learning the requirements and lack of return on investment, she said.

But there may be some developers building “affordable housing for affordable housing’s sake,” which would be good, Westerman added.

The city of Longview and other local governments are taking action to help encourage affordable housing, Westerman said. There is “a lot of energy” behind increasing the housing stock on the local, state and national level, she said.

“The biggest difficulty is getting these funded,” Westerman said. “A lot of money is flowing out there, but it’s very competitive.”

Nationally, the largest funding source for affordable housing projects is the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The federal government issues tax credits to states, and state agencies then award the credits to developers of affordable housing rental projects. As with Housing Opportunities’ Sunrise Village project, the developers typically sell the credits to private investors to obtain funding, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Congress sets a limit on the amount of tax credits allocated each year, and an increase could “dramatically” help, Westerman said.

“We should have been funding affordable housing all along and now we have a deficit,” she said. “It’s just going to take time to resolve. I hope we can keep the energy going behind it, and don’t give up. If we keep going, we will solve the problem eventually.”