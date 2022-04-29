 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz County hosts in-person and virtual candidate filing training

  • 0
Ballot box

The ballot drop box along Broadway in Longview on Oct. 29.

 Brennen Kauffman

People interested in running for Cowlitz County office this year can attend an in-person or virtual candidate workshop next week. 

Candidate filing week for 2022 runs May 16 through 20. There are 12 open positions in the county, including the prosecuting attorney, sheriff and the coroner. 

The in-person candidate workshop is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. May 5 in conference room B at the county administrative building at 207 Fourth Avenue North, Kelso. The online workshop will be at 3 p.m. May 9 over Zoom. The link will be listed on the day of training at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2527/Candidate-Resources.

The workshops will include how candidates file online, pay for filing fees by credit card,; electronically submit statements and photos for the county voters' pamphlet, and receive email updates on filing status. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankans hold national strike over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News