Cowlitz County hosts in-person and virtual candidate filing training

People interested in running for Cowlitz County office this year can attend an in-person or virtual candidate workshop next week.

Candidate filing week for 2022 runs May 16 through 20. There are 12 open positions in the county, including the prosecuting attorney, sheriff and the coroner.

The in-person candidate workshop is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. May 5 in conference room B at the county administrative building at 207 Fourth Avenue North, Kelso. The online workshop will be at 3 p.m. May 9 over Zoom. The link will be listed on the day of training at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2527/Candidate-Resources.

The workshops will include how candidates file online, pay for filing fees by credit card,; electronically submit statements and photos for the county voters' pamphlet, and receive email updates on filing status.

