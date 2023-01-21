Cowlitz County homeless revenue takes a cut following Longview decision

Longview's move to create its own housing and homeless program and directly receive document recording fee revenue will leave Cowlitz County's program with less funding but no immediate changes, according to county officials.

Following the Longview City Council's Jan. 12 vote, the county will receive about $300,000 less of annual document recording fee revenue to use for its homeless and affordable housing programs, but the commissioners did not begrudge the City Council's action.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said Tuesday he has "sympathy" for the city's position in deciding to take its share of the funds and "not depend on the county for anything."

"I also have sympathy for the fact that we’re commissioners not of just the people in the county outside the municipalities, we’re commissioners for the entire 111,000," he said. "It’s going to be a difficult step to decide what the right thing is."

No change to contracts

On Wednesday, Mortensen and Commissioner Rick Dahl OK'd moving ahead with the current recipients of document recording fees for another year, to be voted on in a future Tuesday meeting. Commissioner Dennis Weber was absent from the workshop.

State law doesn't prohibit the county from spending the fees on services or projects in Longview when the city has its own program, Gena James, deputy director of Health and Human Services, told the commissioners Wednesday.

Although the organizations that currently receive document recording fees are based in Longview, the funded services cover the whole county, she added.

Since December 2019, the county has used the fees to pay for coordinated entry contracts with Community House on Broadway, Emergency Support Shelter and Cowlitz Family Health Center. Coordinated entry connects homeless people or those at risk of losing housing with the most appropriate resources, housing options and support services, according to Health and Human Services.

The county is not spending all the fee revenue it receives, leaving enough to cover current contracts without the money that will now go to Longview, James said.

Mortensen said Wednesday he wants to make sure, with more money going directly to Longview, that other areas don't get "short changed."

Dahl said Tuesday he has been working with the county Building and Planning Department to look into potentially using document recording fee revenue to help lower-income residents become homeowners or working with Habitat for Humanity. The details and legalities are still being worked out, he added.

Weber told The Daily News Thursday that he wasn't surprised by the city's decision to create a new program and has been "sympathetic." Weber was the only commissioner to support the city's request for the county to help fund the HOPE Village pallet home site with county document recording fee revenue.

"We won't have as much to spend, that's one way of looking at it," he said. "The other is that the city has made it possible for us to spend more on other solutions."

Changes for Longview

Most of the county's document recording fee revenue for its housing and homeless programs comes from a $47.58 portion of the roughly $200 fee. Longview will now receive some of that funding quarterly, said Carolyn Fundingsland, county auditor.

The amount of revenue Longview will receive is based on how much real estate excise tax the city generates per quarter, said Debra Gardner, county treasurer. Using the first quarter of 2022 as an example, the city would have received $73,400, about 28% of the $262,465 the county got, she said. That's in-line with the city's estimate that it will receive about $300,000 annually.

Since 2004, the cities in Cowlitz County have received an annual allocation — based on property valuation and population — from the affordable housing surcharge of $7.41 that's part of the document recording fee, Fundingsland said. Last year, Longview received about $52,600 and will continue to receive this money as well as the larger quarterly amount, she said.

The law also allows Longview to create its own task force and five-year plan or use the county's existing plan to direct fee spending. During the Jan. 12 meeting, Longview Councilmember Ruth Kendall, who is currently on the county's task force, said they would prefer to customize the plan for the city.

The county's five-year plan to address homelessness should remain largely unchanged following the city's decision, said Gena James, deputy director of Health and Human Services. State law requires the county's task force to include a member from the largest city, which is Longview.

"The city will be required to include some of the same components that the county is required to include on their local plan from the Department of Commerce," James said in an email. "It would be great to collaborate with each other on that."