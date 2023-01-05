Cowlitz County grants $216K to Toutle Fire to help equip volunteers, new staff

After voters passed a levy lid lift to fund 24/7 medically trained staff in August, Toutle Fire and Rescue is getting money from Cowlitz County to help equip volunteers and its new staff.

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved an agreement for $216,000 with Cowlitz County Fire District 3 to fund the purchase of additional fire and emergency medical equipment, after allocating the money during a Nov. 30 workshop.

The money will be used to upgrade outdated breathing apparatus, purchase a gurney lift and install sprinklers in the station's sleeping quarters, said Dustin Nunes, volunteer chief.

Prior to the August levy passage, no one manned the station 24/7 because crews were volunteers and part-time staff. Staff and volunteers often drove to the station to jump in rigs and leave for emergencies, Nunes said in July.

Nunes told the commissioners in November hiring fulltime staff will help the department more quickly respond to calls in the growing community.

The fulltime medical staff will also increase the department's ambulance trips to the hospital, cutting current costs of outside ambulances coming into the jurisdiction, Nunes said.

Other ambulance providers charge Toutle for each call or dispatch to the jurisdiction, with costs totaling about $144,000 in 2021, Nunes said. In 2022, the department increased its own ambulance trips for lower-priority calls, which helped cut costs to about $90,000 as of the end of November, he said.

Toutle Fire is trying to respond to a rising number of calls without outside agencies, which is difficult when many volunteers have other jobs, Nunes said. The jurisdiction hit about 600 calls in 2022, double the prior average of about 300, he said.

Although the district's service area is 154 square miles, the department also covers nearby state and federal lands, Nunes said. Last year, they responded to Johnston Ridge six times in a month-and-a-half, he said.

Since much of the new levy revenue will go to paying the fulltime staff, the department requested funding assistance from the county to update safety equipment, Nunes said.

The department's breathing apparatus is outdated and not the same as other districts, which puts firefighters at risk if they need oxygen from another responder, Nunes said. A gurney lift is needed to help responders get patients into an ambulance.

Last year, the department converted its office into a sleeping quarters to cut down on response time, and the building needs sprinklers, Nunes said.

After the first year or two with fulltime staff, the department will have a better idea of its costs and can budget for future equipment needs, Nunes said.

"We have come a long way this year in being self-sustainable, but we need some assistance as well," he said.

The commissioners said they were in favor of funding the request because of the rural fire district's unique challenges and apparent taxpayer support for expanded services.

"I feel somewhat of an obligation to support that community that's asked for this help," said Commissioner Rick Dahl during the November workshop. "It sounds like you've worked hard to cut costs and have a plan to fund this going down the road."