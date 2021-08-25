Cowlitz County GOP endorses candidates, two resolutions against vaccine requirements

The Cowlitz County Republican Party endorsed two countywide resolutions opposing vaccine mandates during its meeting Tuesday night, along with a slate of candidates in upcoming local elections.
Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen drafted the resolutions as potential actions for the county. One proposed resolution would forbid the county from requiring vaccines for its employees.
The other much further-reaching resolution would allow the county to pull the funding it provided to businesses, nonprofits and other entities "if they coerce by any means customers or staff into vaccination." The resolution would apply to future funding through Cowlitz County and possibly affect funding that's already in place, depending on the terms of the existing contract.
Republican Party chair Christy Tseu said the county GOP supported the resolutions as a statement against the overreach of government mandates.
“Our society is built upon an informed citizenry making decisions that best contribute to their individual welfare and to the common good," Tseu said. “The notion that government knows best is antithetical to that wonderful experiment."
Mortensen brought up the resolutions during the commissioners meeting Tuesday as a possible action, but the vote was delayed until Aug. 31 for vetting. The statements justifying the resolutions said Cowlitz County residents had unalienable rights related to their healthcare and that discriminating against employees based on their medical status could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, has said businesses can require employees to be vaccinated as long as they include reasonable accommodations for religious and medical exemptions.
10 local candidates endorsed
Also on Tuesday, Republican precinct committee officers voted to issue 10 endorsements heading into the November general election. The candidates who sought and received the GOP endorsements can receive funding and resources from the party for their campaign, as well as cite the endorsement during their campaign.
The county GOP endorsed Spencer Boudreau and Chet Makinster as the candidates for Longview City Council. The party issued just one endorsement in the four Kelso City Council races, backing Jeremiah Harrington in his campaign against incumbent Kim LeFebvre.
On the school board side, the party officially endorsed Don Cox and Crystal Moldenhauer in the Longview School District, Lisa Mathes in the Toutle Lake School District and Trish Huddleston in the Woodland School District.
Further down the ballot, the party endorsed Jeff Wilson's campaign to remain a Port of Longview commissioner, Russell Collier as commissioner for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Donnie Renfro as commissioner for Fire Protection District 7.