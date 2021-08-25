Cowlitz County GOP endorses candidates, two resolutions against vaccine requirements

The Cowlitz County Republican Party endorsed two countywide resolutions opposing vaccine mandates during its meeting Tuesday night, along with a slate of candidates in upcoming local elections.

Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen drafted the resolutions as potential actions for the county. One proposed resolution would forbid the county from requiring vaccines for its employees.

The other much further-reaching resolution would allow the county to pull the funding it provided to businesses, nonprofits and other entities "if they coerce by any means customers or staff into vaccination." The resolution would apply to future funding through Cowlitz County and possibly affect funding that's already in place, depending on the terms of the existing contract.

Republican Party chair Christy Tseu said the county GOP supported the resolutions as a statement against the overreach of government mandates.

“Our society is built upon an informed citizenry making decisions that best contribute to their individual welfare and to the common good," Tseu said. “The notion that government knows best is antithetical to that wonderful experiment."

