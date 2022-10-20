Cowlitz County general election ballots arriving this weekend

Cowlitz County voters should receive Nov. 8 general election ballots this weekend, according to the election's office.

Ballots were sent early, with some arriving Thursday, said Hayley Johnson, county elections manager. Registered voters who don't receive one by Monday should call or visit the county election's office for a replacement, she said. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can register online or by mail until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and can register or update their address in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office until 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8.

Ballots can be returned by mail, no stamp needed, and must be postmarked by Election Day. Voters can submit ballots at one of eight drop boxes or at the Elections Office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Washington residents can check their voter registration status, register to vote and view the online voters’ guide at www.votewa.gov.

Voters' pamphlets were sent earlier this month, but if a resident didn't get one, they can contact the election's office to receive it by mail or pick one up at their local post office, Johnson said.

In 2018, general election turnout was just shy of 70%, an approximately 14% jump from 55% in 2014, Johnson said. Cowlitz County has 15,000 to 20,000 more registered voters now than it did in 2014, which could bring down the turnout rate even if the same amount of people vote, she said. But Johnson expects turnout to hit at least 70% and potentially reach 75%.

"There's a lot of interest right now and people are kind of fired up," she said.

The election's office also expects a large number of voters to cast ballots on Election Day, as they did in the August primary, Johnson said. Other counties reported a similar growing trend among voters, she said.

For the Aug. 2 primary, Cowlitz County received the largest amount of ballots the day before, the day of and the day after the election, according to an election's office breakdown.

The county received 785 to 1,909 ballots per day up until Aug. 1, when that jumped to 4,728, and continued up to a high of 7,557 on Aug. 3. The county received about 68.4% of the total ballots by drop box and 32.6% by mail.