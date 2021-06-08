Cowlitz County finances new $5M morgue through state program for better deal

After years of delays, Cowlitz County’s new morgue is taking shape on the corner of Washington Way and Third Avenue in Longview.
The 8,600-square-foot building’s framing is up after crews demolished two abandoned houses and the Washington State University Extension office earlier this year. Construction is going smoothly and is expected to wrap up around the end of the year, said county Finance Director Kurt Williams.
The estimated total project cost is about $5.1 million, down from earlier estimates. Williams said the county has used capital funds previously set aside for the morgue project to start the work, but much of that will be reimbursed with financing through a state program.
“Because interest rates are favorable at this time, the county decided to pay for the majority of the project with borrowed money and keep previously set aside capital funds available for other needs,” he said.
Williams said the county decided to finance the project through the state Treasurer’s Office’s LOCAL Program after determining it would get a better rate than if it went out for bonds on its own.
The loan is broken into two parts, about $4.35 million for the construction financed over 20 years and about $340,000 to $350,000 for equipment and furniture financed over 10 years, he said.
The program allows local governments to finance purchases alongside state agencies, taking advantage of the state’s low tax-exempt rates, according to a press release from the office. This was the first time Cowlitz County has participated in the program.
“Our office focuses on ways to leverage the state’s financing power to ensure local communities can get the essential local government services they critically need at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers,” State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti said in a statement. “Especially during these challenging economic times, our successful financing of this construction at very low interest rates makes sure that the working families and retirees of Cowlitz County can afford the essential local government services they need.”
Coroner Tim Davidson has said the existing morgue is cramped. The office is closed when a body is under examination because there’s no separate space for the public.
The county completed a blueprint for a new morgue in 2007, but the recession delayed plans for about 10 years. Planning began again in 2017, but hit a snag in 2018 when staff discovered the plans missed a setback and the county lost the architectural firm working on the project. In 2019, the commissioners approved a contract not to exceed $300,000 with Jackola Engineering to redraft the plans.
The county commissioners in December awarded the construction bid to Woodburn Construction of Woodburn, Ore., south of Portland. Work began in February.
The design of the new building includes a garage, lobby, three offices, a cooler and freezer, two autopsy rooms and an evidence room. The project also includes landscaping, new sidewalks and rain gardens, according to an environmental report.
Once the coroner’s office moves into the new building, the existing 900-square-foot morgue will be knocked down and turned into a parking lot.