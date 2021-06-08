Cowlitz County finances new $5M morgue through state program for better deal

After years of delays, Cowlitz County’s new morgue is taking shape on the corner of Washington Way and Third Avenue in Longview.

The 8,600-square-foot building’s framing is up after crews demolished two abandoned houses and the Washington State University Extension office earlier this year. Construction is going smoothly and is expected to wrap up around the end of the year, said county Finance Director Kurt Williams.

The estimated total project cost is about $5.1 million, down from earlier estimates. Williams said the county has used capital funds previously set aside for the morgue project to start the work, but much of that will be reimbursed with financing through a state program.

“Because interest rates are favorable at this time, the county decided to pay for the majority of the project with borrowed money and keep previously set aside capital funds available for other needs,” he said.

Williams said the county decided to finance the project through the state Treasurer’s Office’s LOCAL Program after determining it would get a better rate than if it went out for bonds on its own.

