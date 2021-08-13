Cowlitz County faces lawsuit for discrimination, retaliation from disabled former employee

A jury trial in the case is currently scheduled for early 2022 in Lewis County. The Daily News obtained court records on the case, which have not been previously reported, through a public record request to Lewis County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Killett’s claims against the county

Killett worked for Cowlitz County since 2005 and became the county payroll clerk in 2011. In her lawsuit, Killett claimed the hostile environment was created in 2016 after she was diagnosed with depression and Shawn Roewe began working as the county’s chief accountant.

“Plaintiff Killett began to be harassed and belittled, constantly, for things beyond her control,” the complaint alleged.

Killett’s suit claimed her clock-in times at work were being tracked by Roewe on his phone, instead of with the clock used for other employees. She alleged that Roewe and other managers excluded her from emails and meetings about her job duties and would not allow her to share her workload with other employees when she needed to take time off for medical leave.

The complaint alleged that several supervisors in the auditor’s office “would hound plaintiff Killett for not completing her work as a result of always being gone to appointments.”