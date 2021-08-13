Cowlitz County faces lawsuit for discrimination, retaliation from disabled former employee

A former employee in the auditor’s office is suing Cowlitz County for discrimination, failure to accommodate and retaliation based on her mental illnesses.
Deanna Killett, the former payroll clerk for Cowlitz County, filed a lawsuit against the county in May 2020. Killett also accused the county of creating a hostile work environment.
Killett claims that after she was diagnosed in 2016, the county’s chief accountant and other leaders in the auditors office ignored requests to ease her workload as she took time off for medical leave, created a work environment that caused her to have panic attacks in the parking lot, and kept a secret folder of complaints to justify firing her down the line.
Killett also sued for wrongful termination, which she claimed was put in the works after she refused to lie about issues with the implementation of a new county payroll system.
Cowlitz County risk manager Nicole Tideman said Friday that the county denies all charges made by Killett and is prepared to “refute all claims against the former chief accountant and other employees.”
The attorney representing Killett is Stephanie Henderson Stocker, a veteran of high-profile employment cases in Washington. Stocker previously won settlements in discrimination and retaliation cases against Lewis County Superior Court, Morton General Hospital and the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
A jury trial in the case is currently scheduled for early 2022 in Lewis County. The Daily News obtained court records on the case, which have not been previously reported, through a public record request to Lewis County.
Killett’s claims against the county
Killett worked for Cowlitz County since 2005 and became the county payroll clerk in 2011. In her lawsuit, Killett claimed the hostile environment was created in 2016 after she was diagnosed with depression and Shawn Roewe began working as the county’s chief accountant.
“Plaintiff Killett began to be harassed and belittled, constantly, for things beyond her control,” the complaint alleged.
Killett’s suit claimed her clock-in times at work were being tracked by Roewe on his phone, instead of with the clock used for other employees. She alleged that Roewe and other managers excluded her from emails and meetings about her job duties and would not allow her to share her workload with other employees when she needed to take time off for medical leave.
The complaint alleged that several supervisors in the auditor’s office “would hound plaintiff Killett for not completing her work as a result of always being gone to appointments.”
In May 2017, Killett filed claims about the discrimination and retaliation for the medical time off with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Labor & Industries. Killett’s complaint alleges that the county told her the complaints violated her union contract and that she was offered two months of severance pay in exchange for dropping her complaints.
Beginning in the spring of 2017, Killett’s anxiety and depression led to her taking an extended break from work and returning on limited hours. The lawsuit alleges that Cowlitz County told her limited hours meant she did not have enough time saved up for a personal vacation that had been previously approved.
When Killett took the two days off regardless, the county fired her shortly after. Killett’s complaint alleged that the rejection of her time off and following termination were retaliation to the previous complaints about discrimination she had filed.
A separate charge alleges that her termination was due in part to pressure she faced in 2016 to cover up issues with a new payroll system in the county. Killett claimed that after discovering the new system was incompatible and would not accurately calculate payroll and retirement figures, she was pushed to “report that everything was working as planned.”