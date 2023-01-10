 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County extends security contract for Hall of Justice, jail, juvenile center

Hall of Justice

Hall of Justice

 Katelyn Metzger

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday extended a contract for security at the courthouse, jail and its Kelso buildings for another year.

The agreement with Phoenix Protective Corporation to provide security services for up to $405,900 includes a 8.1% cost of living increase, said Sheriff Brad Thurman.

Since April 2020, the sheriff's office has contracted with the Spokane Valley-based company for security at the Hall of Justice, juvenile detention center and jail. Sheriff's deputies had performed the work since 2009, and the switch freed them up for patrol duties and saved the department money, Thurman said.

During Dec. 6 budget hearings, the Cowlitz County commissioners and staff discussed an improvement project at the Sheriff's Office as part of the 2023 facilities plan. The commissioners asked staff to "slow roll" the project in case the Sheriff's Office moves out of the aging Hall of Justice building. (KLTV, Contributed)

In June, the county amended the contract to add a security guard at its Administration and annex buildings, following a rise in employee complaints and safety concerns.

Thurman said the security firm has been good to work with and provides "quality service" to the county.

