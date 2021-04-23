Cowlitz County Event Center hotel plan moves forward as Longview City Council OKs property transfer

The plan to develop a hotel at the Cowlitz County Event Center took a step forward Thursday when the Longview City Council voted to transfer property to the agency overseeing the project, despite concerns from area hotel owners.

Transferring the deed for the 1.8 acres of property east of the Event Center to the Public Development Authority allows the quasi-governmental city organization to begin working with a brokerage firm to list the property and solicit a developer, said City Manager Kurt Sacha.

Longview Public Development Advisory Board Chairman Brian Magnuson said he's been working on a plan to improve the fairgrounds since the late 1990s. A master plan completed in 2010 recommended a hotel adjacent to the conference center.

After a deal three years in the making was worked out, the proposed hotel site was transferred from Cowlitz County to Longview in 2019.

Magnuson said the COVID-19 pandemic stalled moving forward with the plan last year.

"I don't think any one of us can predict where we'll be in the next year or two. I think the hotel industry will experience an uptick in the fall," Magnuson said. "I believe a lot of people will start traveling and try to return to life as normal. … But the focus here really hasn't changed."