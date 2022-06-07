Cowlitz County eliminates chief of staff position, shifts responsibilities

Less than five years after it was first created, the Cowlitz County commissioners are taking the chief-of-staff position off the books.

The change will mean more legwork for the commissioners, who also have shifted some responsibilities among department heads.

Over the last couple months, the board has planned on how to reorganize its communication structure after interim Chief of Staff Kurt Williams announced his retirement earlier this year. With Williams gone as of May 31, the commissioners don't plan to replace him, therefore removing the chief of staff position.

After about seven years in the finance department, Williams took over in August 2021 for the county's first chief of staff, Axel Swanson, who left for another job.

The current or future commissioners could bring back the position if they want, said Commissioner Dennis Weber.

There is no requirement for county commissioners to delegate any of their authority to a county administrator but many have chosen to, according to the Municipal Research Service Center, a Seattle-based nonprofit that provides consulting and research for and on local governments.

As of 2015, more than half of Washington's 39 counties did not have an elected or appointed administrator, according to the National Association of Counties.

History

The question of creating a Cowlitz County administrative position has been around at least since 2016, when most candidates for two commissioner seats spoke in favor of the addition.

The board hired former Chief of Staff Axel Swanson in October 2017, after two longtime employees left the county.

In September 2017, Auditor Kris Swanson announced she was leaving for another job and suggested the addition of an administrator to help new commissioners learn the ropes.

Later that year, Claire Hauge, financial management director and "de facto administrator," retired after 30 years with the county. She recommended hiring Axel Swanson for the chief of staff job, according to TDN archives.

Divided opinions

Before his election in 2016, Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he was against the administrator position but came around to supporting hiring Swanson, in part because of Hauge's retirement.

In 2020, the commissioners voted to make the chief of staff no longer a contracted position, and Mortensen proposed eliminating the position.

Mortensen said Thursday he wanted to "undo" the position for about three years but couldn't get a second commissioner to agree. In the beginning, he thought the position would help the board members — who can't speak to each other about county business outside of public meetings — improve communication to staff by going through a common point, he said.

"It didn't work that way for two reasons, one because the staff felt neglected, distanced from commissioners and they didn’t like that," Mortensen said. "And then communication was now third-hand to us. No matter what intentions are, third-hand communication seldom works to anyone's advantage."

Weber said Mortensen's opposition to the position hurt its success.

"When we did the research on developing a chief of staff, one of the recommendations from the other counties we consulted was the position needs support from all three commissioners," he said. "One commissioner who didn't agree would constantly be undermining, and we ended up experiencing that with Axel. There was a lot of division and things weren't very clear in terms of directions."

Weber, who joined the board in 2013, said not having an administrative position can make it confusing for staff because it may be unclear who to take orders from because each commissioner is free to talk to any department that reports to them.

The position also helped streamline department requests because staff didn't have to repeat the information to each commissioner and then again during an open meeting, Weber said.

New roles for other staff

To avoid similar problems, the board has set up more regular meetings and each commissioner has taken on a liaison role to certain departments, Weber said.

Commissioner John Jabusch said the changes will mean more work for the commissioners, but he and the others are prepared to take it on.

"It's going to be a more active effort on our part to make sure that communication is solid and we are getting input from the directors, and electeds as well," he said.

The commissioners also distributed some of the chief of staff responsibilities to other department heads and reorganized the reporting structure. Elected officials, including the sheriff and the auditor, have more independence and will continue communicating directly with commissioners.

Mike Moss, public works director, now also will oversee the building and planning department, as well as facilities maintenance, under the new title of public services director.

Moss said the new structure will improve communication among the three departments under the public services umbrella, and help fill the void left in building and planning, which hasn't had a director for a couple years.

The three commissioners spoke highly of Moss and his ability to take on the new role. Mortensen said Moss has "shown excellent ability to build staff and respond to the needs of the public."

Clerk of the Board Tiffany Ostreim also has taken on more responsibilities, including planning out agendas and meeting weekly with each commissioner. Jabusch said she likely will help new commissioners get up to speed.

Traci Jackson, formerly administrative services manager, will head up the finance department.

Mortensen said he is optimistic about the changes but it will take everyone time to get used to the new structure.

"I think we’re putting responsibilities where we should and putting people where we should," he said.

