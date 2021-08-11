Cowlitz County Democrats cancel fundraiser dinner as COVID count rises

The Cowlitz County Democratic Party postponed the fundraiser and dinner scheduled for Saturday, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The annual “Give ‘em Hell Harry” dinner, fundraiser auction and awards ceremony was set to be held at Roland’s Winery in Longview. The event would have been the first major get-together for county Democrats in more than a year, since near the beginning of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Executive committee members decided Tuesday that the recent spike in COVID cases in Cowlitz County was enough of a threat to warrant canceling the event, according to a statement released by the party.

“The health and well-being of our members and our responsibility to act with the entire local community’s well being in mind must come first,” Democratic Party chairperson Summer O’Neill said.

Last year’s dinner was held as a drive-through event near the Monticello Hotel. Party officials said the event would be rescheduled for a time when the virus was no longer an ongoing threat in the county.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.