Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson has challenger in early candidate filing

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson will face at least one challenger in this year's election for the first time since 2006.
On Monday, Kalama resident Dana Tucker filed to run for Cowlitz County coroner. Tucker is currently the Lewis County chief deputy coroner and has been working in the field for almost 10 years, according to her campaign Facebook page.
Davidson also filed to run for re-election Monday. He was appointed coroner in 2006 to replace his retiring predecessor, and had served as deputy coroner for about five years before that. Davidson was last elected in 2018, and has run unopposed in each election since 2006.
An investigation into Davidson's travel reimbursements is still under review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He has not been charged.
Allegations that Davidson committed fraud broke in April 2021 after the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county.
People are also reading…
Because Davidson is a Cowlitz County official, the case was sent to an outside prosecuting attorney’s office for review.
Monday was the first day of the filing week for legislative, Cowlitz County, District Court judge seats and the Cowlitz Public Utility District position up for re-election this year. Precinct committee officer seats are also open for election.
Candidates can file online, in person or by mail, and are encouraged to file online. Online filing is available 24 hours a day through 4 p.m. Friday. Next Monday is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the ballot.
Several candidates had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, which monitors campaign finances, but not with the Auditor's Office as of Monday afternoon.
Cowlitz County District 3 Commissioner John Jabusch and two challengers, Rick Dahl and Christie Masters, have publicly declared their intent to run but none had filed with the county as of Monday afternoon.
County Commissioner John Jabusch to face prior applicants Rick Dahl and Christie Masters in race for District 3 seat
Campaign signs for Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman and challenger Rob Gibbs, a Woodland police sergeant, have appeared around the county. Both had filed with the PDC, but as of 5 p.m. Monday, only Thurman had filed with the county.
In races with more than two candidates, the August “top two” primary election will whittle the number of contenders to a pair, even if they are from the same party. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general is Nov. 8.
Early campaign filing:
The following people had filed for campaigns as of Monday afternoon:
Congressional District 3
- Jaime Herrera Beutler (Incumbent)
- Joe Kent
- Vicki Kraft
- Brent Hennrich
- Heidi St. John
- Davy Ray
State Representative, District 19 Position 1
- Jim Walsh (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 19 Position 2
- Joel McEntire (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 20 Position 1
- Peter Abbarno (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 20 Position 2
- Ed Orcutt (Incumbent)
Cowlitz County Assessor
- Emily Wilcox (Incumbent)
Cowlitz County Auditor
- Carolyn Fundingsland (Incumbent)
Cowlitz County Clerk
- Staci Myklebust (Incumbent)
Cowlitz County Coroner
- Timothy Davidson (Incumbent)
- Dana Tucker
Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney
- Ryan Jurvakainen (Incumbent)
Cowlitz County Sheriff
- Brad Thurman (Incumbent)
District Court Judge Position 1
- Kevin Blondin
District Court Judge Position 2
- Jamie Imboden (Incumbent)
District Court Judge Position 3
- John Hays (Incumbent)
Cowlitz PUD District 3 Commissioner
- Dave Quinn (Incumbent)