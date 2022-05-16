Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson has challenger in early candidate filing

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson will face at least one challenger in this year's election for the first time since 2006.

On Monday, Kalama resident Dana Tucker filed to run for Cowlitz County coroner. Tucker is currently the Lewis County chief deputy coroner and has been working in the field for almost 10 years, according to her campaign Facebook page.

Davidson also filed to run for re-election Monday. He was appointed coroner in 2006 to replace his retiring predecessor, and had served as deputy coroner for about five years before that. Davidson was last elected in 2018, and has run unopposed in each election since 2006.

An investigation into Davidson's travel reimbursements is still under review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He has not been charged.

Allegations that Davidson committed fraud broke in April 2021 after the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county.

Offices open for election in 2022 U.S. senator.

Congressional District 3 U.S. representative.

19th Legislative District State representative positions 1 and 2.

20th Legislative District representative positions 1 and 2.

State Supreme Court justice positions 1, 5 and 6.

Cowlitz County Assessor.

Cowlitz County Auditor.

Cowlitz County Clerk.

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3.

Cowlitz County Coroner.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney.

Cowlitz County Sheriff.

Cowlitz County Treasurer.

Cowlitz County District Court Judge positions 1, 2 and 3.

Cowlitz Public Utility District Commissioner District 3.

Because Davidson is a Cowlitz County official, the case was sent to an outside prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

Monday was the first day of the filing week for legislative, Cowlitz County, District Court judge seats and the Cowlitz Public Utility District position up for re-election this year. Precinct committee officer seats are also open for election.

Candidates can file online, in person or by mail, and are encouraged to file online. Online filing is available 24 hours a day through 4 p.m. Friday. Next Monday is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the ballot.

Several candidates had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, which monitors campaign finances, but not with the Auditor's Office as of Monday afternoon.

Cowlitz County District 3 Commissioner John Jabusch and two challengers, Rick Dahl and Christie Masters, have publicly declared their intent to run but none had filed with the county as of Monday afternoon.

Campaign signs for Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman and challenger Rob Gibbs, a Woodland police sergeant, have appeared around the county. Both had filed with the PDC, but as of 5 p.m. Monday, only Thurman had filed with the county.

In races with more than two candidates, the August “top two” primary election will whittle the number of contenders to a pair, even if they are from the same party. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general is Nov. 8.

Early campaign filing:

The following people had filed for campaigns as of Monday afternoon:

Congressional District 3

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Incumbent)

Joe Kent

Vicki Kraft

Brent Hennrich

Heidi St. John

Davy Ray

State Representative, District 19 Position 1

Jim Walsh (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 19 Position 2

Joel McEntire (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 20 Position 1

Peter Abbarno (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 20 Position 2

Ed Orcutt (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Assessor

Emily Wilcox (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Auditor

Carolyn Fundingsland (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Clerk

Staci Myklebust (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Coroner

Timothy Davidson (Incumbent)

Dana Tucker

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney

Ryan Jurvakainen (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Sheriff

Brad Thurman (Incumbent)

District Court Judge Position 1

Kevin Blondin

District Court Judge Position 2

Jamie Imboden (Incumbent)

District Court Judge Position 3

John Hays (Incumbent)

Cowlitz PUD District 3 Commissioner

Dave Quinn (Incumbent)

