Cowlitz County coroner race consumed by fraud allegations

The Cowlitz County coroner running for re-election on Nov. 8 has not been charged with fraud following a 2019 investigation, during which his opponent and former employee told officials she had heard rumors of him mishandling funds.

Coroner Tim Davidson, an independent, has not been arrested or charged, while his opponent, Republican Dana Tucker, did not say whether the investigation prompted her run for the office.

An investigation into the fraud allegations is still under review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A representative did not respond to request for comment by deadline Thursday.

A Washington State Patrol report says Davidson told state auditor investigators “he knowingly received reimbursement funds from” two industry organizations for Cowlitz County-paid travel expenses and offered to repay the county with personal funds.

Davidson told The Daily News he had not repaid the funds yet because the county has not asked him to. He said he stands by his actions as coroner, and that as an elected official, he has full discretion over his office's budget.

"This was a clerical issue that could have been addressed at the time of the original question, not years later," Davidson said. "I fully cooperated and provided all information requested."

Tucker said said she decided to run because "our county and citizens deserve better and want change,” but would not comment on the investigation directly.

"I care about our county," Tucker told The Daily News. "I care about the citizens, and I know they deserve better. I want to be able to provide that."

The WSP report states Tucker was interviewed by a trooper in 2019 while she worked as the Island County deputy coroner after leaving her job at the Cowlitz County office. In the report, Tucker says she had heard rumors about Davidson not paying back the county for travel reimbursements.

Tucker told the trooper a treasurer at the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners could tell what travel expenses the organization covered for Davidson during trips for events like conferences. Tucker is the executive assistant for the organization. Davidson has served as president in previous years.

Allegations that Davidson committed fraud broke in April 2021 after the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,600 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county between Feb. 10, 2016, and May 10, 2019. The WSP investigation confirmed auditor findings but dismissed other allegations — including that he created a hostile work environment and hired unfit staff — as unsubstantiated or not criminal in nature.

The WSP investigation was prompted by reports filed with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The county released a statement in April 2021 saying officials were “disappointed in the elected coroner and deeply concerned with the facts” from the case. The statement says “given the weakness in the transparency of the coroner’s office, it would be difficult, if not impossible, for the county to know the coroner was seeking payment from an outside organization.”

As an elected official, the county doesn’t have the legal ability to discipline Davidson. Elected officials cannot be removed from office without a recall vote.

Work environment

If elected, Tucker said she would improve collaboration and open communication with other agencies; a change she said has been lacking in the county.

"It will only better our offices when we have the teamwork, because it's going to provide a better, more accurate (death) investigation, a full investigation," she said.

Davidson said the coroner's office is separate from but works with law enforcement and medical organizations. In his 22 years at the office, it's had an "excellent" working relationships with officers, who often attend autopsies, he said.

"We’re separate but compliment each others investigations," Davidson said. "If we didn’t have a working relationship with those partners, this office wouldn't be functioning at all."

The office has expanded and improved employee's training over the years, Davidson said. The coroner's office has seen several employee "incidents" over the last two decades, but the office environment has since "flourished," he said.

"I have an outstanding team that work for me, who work together in unison professionally and spend time together personally," Davidson said.

In the 2019 interview with Washington State Patrol, Tucker told a trooper she knew several employees who had issues with Davidson and his deputy coroner Brett Dundas, and many of them no longer work at the office or work there less.

According to the WSP report, three deputy coroners reported concerns of Dundas being under the influence while driving for work, but troopers couldn’t investigate the claims because they occurred too long ago. Dundas still works for the office.

Autopsies

After comparing her experiences at other county coroner's offices and in talking to other coroners, Tucker said she thinks Cowlitz County may be foregoing autopsies when they should be more closely considered.

Dana Tucker, Republican Age: 44 City of residence: Kalama Education: Associates degree in pre-nursing at Lower Columbia College Occupation: Lewis County deputy coroner Professional associations: Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners executive assistant; International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners member Notable endorsements: Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman, Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview.

Davidson said the office's number of autopsies has "always fallen within accreditation guidelines." Each case is reviewed on its own circumstances, and the decision for autopsy falls to the forensic pathologist, he said. If the family requests an autopsy, it will be completed, Davidson said.

In Cowlitz County, the coroner does not have to be a medical doctor, and the county must use a board certified forensic pathologist to conduct autopsies. The county currently contracts with forensic pathologist Clifford Nelson, who has stated he will leave if Davidson is not re-elected, according to both candidates.

Davidson said having a resident forensic pathologist on a salary contract is beneficial because it is easier and more cost effective than paying a traveling pathologist for each case review, toxicology interpretation and autopsy.

Tim Davidson, Independent Age: 55 City of residence: Castle Rock Education: Bachelor's in Criminal Justice Administration; Master of Business Administration; Doctorate in Healthcare Administration Occupation: Cowlitz County coroner Professional associations: Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners; Washington Association of County Officials; International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners; Department of Justice Scientific Working Group on Medicolegal Death Investigation; National Institute of Science and Technology/Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science. Notable endorsements: Davidson said he is not accepting campaign donations nor endorsements to "adhere to accreditation guidelines." He has shared letters of support from Cowlitz County Forensic Pathologist Clifford Nelson, former Coroner Mike Nichols and retired Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.

Tucker acknowledged the state and country is short on forensic pathologists, but said she knows some in the state who would be willing to assist if Nelson steps down. She said she wouldn't have the county transfer decedents to other locations for autopsies.

Backgrounds

Tucker began her career in 2013 at the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office as a deputy coroner and autopsy technician, she said. Tucker became a certified medicolegal death investigator in 2015 and worked in Cowlitz County until February 2019, when she took a job as chief deputy coroner in Island County. In September 2021, she became Lewis County deputy coroner.

"I love the investigation portion, and then also being able to be there for the families and help them," she said.

Davidson has worked at the coroner's office since 2000 and was appointed coroner in 2006 to replace his retiring predecessor. He was last elected in 2018, and has run unopposed in each election for the last 16 years.

"I bring to this position vast education, knowledge, and experience," Davidson wrote in an email.

His network of peers and other forensic specialists have provided the county with a "strong forensic foundation" and ability to use the new morgue as a training center, Davidson said.

Community outreach

Both candidates said they want to work on outreach to help more people understand the coroner's role.

Tucker said the office should work to promote safety, such as encouraging seatbelts and helmets and drowning prevention. She said she would participate in anti-drug and alcohol presentations in schools to help reduce overdose rates.

"I've been doing this for 10 years. I know what I'm doing. I've been in a leadership role," Tucker said. "Compassion, honesty, professionalism, teamwork, it's a huge thing to me and I want to continue to provide that to my community."

Davidson said he's been doing more informational meetings at service clubs like the Rotary to discuss the new morgue and the coroner's duties.

He would continue programs like giving Kelso High School nursing program students tours of the morgue and wants to provide internships to criminal justice and medical students to help supplement staffing levels, Davidson said.

"It's been an honor to serve this community for the last 22 years," he said. "I hope the community looks at what the office has done in past, where we’re headed and the goals I have for expanding educational opportunities for students."