Cowlitz County contracts with CAP to distribute $6.1 million in rent, utility assistance from feds

Cowlitz County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday with Lower Columbia CAP to distribute $6.1 million in rent and utility assistance to low-income residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioners in mid-April approved the contract with the state Department of Commerce, accepting the nearly $7 million passed down from the U.S. Treasury Department. The program is part of the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December, said Human Services Manager Gena James.

The money can help with 12 months of past due rent and utilities and three months of future rent in limited cases.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen voted to approve the contract, but said he believes programs like it are "destructive to our society."

"I feel my hands are tied to do something I don't believe is in the public's best interest," he said.

Eligibility requirements set by the federal government include income at or below 80% of the area median income, people experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19 and people who are at risk of homelessness or housing instability, James said.