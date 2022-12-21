Cowlitz County commissioners won't consider agreement to pay for Longview's HOPE Village

The Cowlitz County commissioners will not move forward with an agreement with Longview to fund the HOPE Village pallet home site.

During a Tuesday afternoon workshop, Commissioners Rick Dahl and Arne Mortensen said they did not want to consider the interlocal agreement the city requested last month. Two of the three commissioners need to agree to add an item to the board's agenda.

Longview Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson said Wednesday their decision is "extremely disappointing."

"Am I surprised? Yes and no," Swanson said. "I was optimistic they would come through with the funding because the project is something we’ve been working on for a couple years together. I felt strongly they would do the right thing and make good on that partnership."

Swanson said she was "dismayed" the commissioners didn't want to discuss the project with the city, as staff were fully prepared to present information and answer questions.

"I would like to know their rationale, because what has existed for last three years, I don't think anyone would disagree, is not a viable option," she said. "We had to do something different and this one-year hosted project we have worked on with them hand-in-hand since 2020."

The pallet home community is replacing the long-running homeless encampment on Alabama Street, established by the city of Longview in late 2019. In the first half of 2020, a committee that included county and city representatives failed to find and recommend an alternative location for a hosted site. In December 2020, the Longview City Council and Cowlitz County commissioners agreed to develop a plan for a hosted, managed site.

After the county rejected the sole proposal they received for a hosted site in June and an emergency declaration was made for the camp, Longview staff and councilmembers began working to set up their own hosted plan.

The city contracted with Salvation Army in October to run the site for an amount not to exceed $1.4 million. The purchase of pallet homes and site construction cost about $1.15 million.

The Longview City Council voted 6-1 to send the interlocal agreement to the commissioners, asking the county to help fund the HOPE Village program through document recording fees, required to be spent on affordable housing and homeless programs.

In late November, Commissioners Dennis Weber and Mortensen were split on whether to add the agreement to a future meeting agenda and Dahl was not yet sworn in. The commissioners directed staff to follow up with them about it once Dahl had officially joined the board.

When asked how to move forward during the Tuesday workshop, Dahl said HOPE Village is a "flawed program" and spending time going over the agreement would be "a waste of time."

"If we wanted to talk different, other things to do for affordable housing I don't mind, but on that ILA (interlocal agreement), that particular agreement, I don't have a need to talk about it," he said. "My position is pretty clear over the months on that."

Last month, Dahl said the project doesn't make economic sense and will likely duplicate existing services.

Continuing his stance against the project, Mortensen said Tuesday he is not interested in discussing the agreement.

"We’re not stopping anything the city of Longview has done on it," he said. "They've financed the whole thing. It's not like somebody could say, 'You've prevented us from doing something.'"

Weber, who supports the project, offered to write a letter to the city expressing the board's decision.

"As difficult as that is, I am your chairman," he said.

Weber told The Daily News that HOPE Village is an important piece in the continuum of care for the county's homeless population and a major step forward.

Though his fellow commissioners are not interested in funding the pallet site, it will hopefully be a worthy project likely eligible for state funding, Weber said.

Longview paid for site preparation with federal pandemic relief American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money, Swanson said. The city council allocated much of its $8.1 million in ARPA money to infrastructure projects, but may have to revisit that plan to help cover HOPE Village instead, she said. The city has also discussed possibly taking from its general fund balance for the project, she said.

Swanson said Longview will likely try to seek state grant funding through the Department of Commerce to help pay for the project.

Local governments need to work together on issues surrounding homelessness, and the county has the primary funding source for those types of projects, Swanson said.

"My question would be, 'What will you spend money on?,'" she said.

Dahl told TDN Wednesday he has some ideas of the types of affordable housing projects he would like to see but is not ready to bring them forward.

"I look forward to doing that in the future," he said. "I know it's something we (the commissioners) want to talk about, have a discussion and get some discussion with the public, also."