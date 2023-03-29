The Cowlitz County commissioners will vote on a board chair next week after Commissioner Arne Mortensen raised concerns that current Chair Dennis Weber signed a letter asking for a negotiation extension relating to the "rails-to-trails" project that included incorrect statements.

Weber said he made a mistake in not reading through the whole letter, thinking it was asking for the extension as the county has previously.

For about seven years, the county has explored the idea of converting abandoned rail line formerly owned by Weyerhaeuser into a bike and walking trail through a nationwide program. Negotiations with current owner Patriot Rail Company have been extended several times.

In 2019, the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments took over as lead on the project because it covers multiple jurisdictions.

Last week, the letter to the federal Surface Transportation Board was on the county commissioners' consent agenda, which typically includes several items approved in one vote. Weber was absent.

The commissioners pulled the letter from the consent agenda to be considered separately. Mortensen said neither he nor Commissioner Rick Dahl had seen the letter before it was sent earlier in March.

Dahl said after talking with Bill Fashing, Council of Governments director, and Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson about the project, he was assured the county is not committing to anything, just requesting an extension.

Mortensen said any letter going out that is from the board should be cleared by all commissioners first.

On Tuesday, Weber apologized for signing the letter without fully reading through it.

"The error was on my part," he said. "I ignored page two, and page two actually had a question for more information from us and would lead a reader to believe we already decided how to pay for it. We didn't do any of that stuff."

Weber told The Daily News when he got the letter from the Council of Governments he signed off on it, considering it in line with the county's longstanding policy of continuing negotiations with Patriot Rail.

On Tuesday, Weber said he didn't realize his error until following up on the March 21 meeting he missed.

Mortensen revised the letter, stating the previous version was a draft sent prematurely, and struck the language referring to funding and liability. On Tuesday, the board approved sending the new version.

While he has concerns about the project itself, the more pertinent issue is "the process by which a letter was sent that should not have been sent with assumptions in there that were certainly known and incorrect to the chairman," Mortensen said.

"Apology aside, there’s a serious trust and process issue there," he said.

A few citizens voiced concerns about the letter and called Weber's actions "a breach of trust."

Mortensen asked if Weber would step down as chairman and Weber said he would. The board voted to call a new election for chair next Tuesday.

The board elects a chair each year to preside over open public meetings and "conduct county business" and a vice chair as a backup. Weber served as acting chair after Joe Gardner resigned in September 2021 and the board voted for him to continue in that role after John Jabusch joined in December 2021 and Dahl joined in November 2022.

State law requires the chair to serve on the county canvassing board and on the county finance committee, and some grants or contracts specifically ask for the chair's signature, Weber said.