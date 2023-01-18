Cowlitz County commissioners seek new hearing examiner after citizen concerns

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday extended a contract with the hearing examiner for three months and put out a request to find a new one after citizen complaints.

Mark Scheibmeir, a Chehalis attorney, has been Cowlitz County hearing examiner since 2007, according to his law firm’s website. Scheibmeir did not return a call from The Daily News requesting comment.

A hearing examiner conducts quasi-judicial hearings primarily regarding land-use permit applications and appeals of land-use decisions but can also make recommendations or decisions on other local matters outlined under state law.

The county’s most recent contract with Scheibmeir was signed June 2019 for an amount not to exceed $20,000 per year. It was extended in 2021 and 2022.

During the commissioners’ Jan. 3 meeting, the board unanimously opposed extending the contract with Scheibmeir for another year because of citizen complaints.

Most public concerns about the hearing examiner and process stem from hearings held last year about two projects proposed in Lexington.

The county Planning Commission is addressing some of the complaints regarding a lack of notification to neighbors, a limited timeframe for public response and the size of signs on the property under review, said Greta Holmstrom, planning manager.

Lexington resident Samantha MacDonald told the commissioners she was frustrated by how Scheibmeir ran the hearings and wasn’t able to answer her questions.

“I think it’s time for a new change,” she said. “I should be able to ask a question to a paid attorney about the process and about the process not going forward correctly and he should know the answer.”

During a Jan. 9 workshop, Holmstrom presented a request for qualifications for a new hearing examiner to the commissioners and asked them to extend the current contract with Scheibmeir for a limited time to keep scheduled hearings on track.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved posting the request for qualifications and the three-month extension to Scheibmeir’s contract as part of the consent agenda.