 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Cowlitz County commissioners seek new hearing examiner after citizen concerns

  • 0
RV park location

A car turns a corner in May by a gravel lot at 1280 West Side Highway in Lexington where a developer proposed to build an RV park. The orange sign is a public notice indicating the possible land-use change, and recently the public complained about the process, including the small sign sizes which some say make it hard for neighbors to know about proposed changes. 

 Hayley Day

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday extended a contract with the hearing examiner for three months and put out a request to find a new one after citizen complaints.

Mark Scheibmeir, a Chehalis attorney, has been Cowlitz County hearing examiner since 2007, according to his law firm’s website. Scheibmeir did not return a call from The Daily News requesting comment.

A hearing examiner conducts quasi-judicial hearings primarily regarding land-use permit applications and appeals of land-use decisions but can also make recommendations or decisions on other local matters outlined under state law.

The county’s most recent contract with Scheibmeir was signed June 2019 for an amount not to exceed $20,000 per year. It was extended in 2021 and 2022.

People are also reading…

During Dec. 6 budget hearings, the Cowlitz County commissioners and staff discussed an improvement project at the Sheriff's Office as part of the 2023 facilities plan. The commissioners asked staff to "slow roll" the project in case the Sheriff's Office moves out of the aging Hall of Justice building. (KLTV, Contributed)

During the commissioners’ Jan. 3 meeting, the board unanimously opposed extending the contract with Scheibmeir for another year because of citizen complaints.

Most public concerns about the hearing examiner and process stem from hearings held last year about two projects proposed in Lexington.

The county Planning Commission is addressing some of the complaints regarding a lack of notification to neighbors, a limited timeframe for public response and the size of signs on the property under review, said Greta Holmstrom, planning manager.

Lexington resident Samantha MacDonald told the commissioners she was frustrated by how Scheibmeir ran the hearings and wasn’t able to answer her questions.

“I think it’s time for a new change,” she said. “I should be able to ask a question to a paid attorney about the process and about the process not going forward correctly and he should know the answer.”

During a Jan. 9 workshop, Holmstrom presented a request for qualifications for a new hearing examiner to the commissioners and asked them to extend the current contract with Scheibmeir for a limited time to keep scheduled hearings on track.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved posting the request for qualifications and the three-month extension to Scheibmeir’s contract as part of the consent agenda.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News