Cowlitz County commissioners remain split on vacant seat candidates

After two weeks of discussions, the Cowlitz County commissioners remain deadlocked over who to appoint to the vacant District 3 position.

For the second time in two days, Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Wednesday made a motion to appoint Richard Dahl to the position and Commissioner Dennis Weber opposed. Weber stated Tuesday he feels strongly that Christie Masters is the best candidate for the seat.

If the commissioners don’t choose someone by Nov. 2, the clerk will forward the three nominees to Gov. Jay Inslee, who will then choose one of them. However, the commissioners do not have another regularly scheduled meeting before that deadline because Weber is leaving the country Thursday for his daughter’s wedding.

No public meetings are scheduled from Oct. 25 through Nov. 19 while Weber is gone. The board may call a special meeting via Zoom if there is an emergency, said Tiffany Ostreim, Clerk of the Board.

Ostreim said the resolution requires her to wait until the 60-day deadline to send the nominees to the governor.

In other business, the commissioners Tuesday approved a $418,520 emergency contract with Five Rivers Construction to repair the South Toutle Road Bridge. The county limited the bridge to one lane last week after bolts securing it broke.

