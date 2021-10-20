Cowlitz County commissioners remain split on vacant seat candidates

After two weeks of discussions, the Cowlitz County commissioners remain deadlocked over who to appoint to the vacant District 3 position.
For the second time in two days, Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Wednesday made a motion to appoint Richard Dahl to the position and Commissioner Dennis Weber opposed. Weber stated Tuesday he feels strongly that Christie Masters is the best candidate for the seat.
If the commissioners don’t choose someone by Nov. 2, the clerk will forward the three nominees to Gov. Jay Inslee, who will then choose one of them. However, the commissioners do not have another regularly scheduled meeting before that deadline because Weber is leaving the country Thursday for his daughter’s wedding.
No public meetings are scheduled from Oct. 25 through Nov. 19 while Weber is gone. The board may call a special meeting via Zoom if there is an emergency, said Tiffany Ostreim, Clerk of the Board.
Ostreim said the resolution requires her to wait until the 60-day deadline to send the nominees to the governor.
In other business, the commissioners Tuesday approved a $418,520 emergency contract with Five Rivers Construction to repair the South Toutle Road Bridge. The county limited the bridge to one lane last week after bolts securing it broke.
Susan Eugenis, county engineer, said the construction crew will remove the broken bolts and install a rebar cage to the abutment, pour concrete over it and put in new bolts to hold the bridge in place. Workers will do the same thing to the other side of the bridge to prevent a similar problem in the future, she said.
The commissioners approved a $60,000 emergency contract with Advanced Excavation to repair a culvert and replace guardrail damaged in a truck crash in late September off Cloverdale and Green Mountain roads outside Kalama.
Beginning next week, crews will excavate around the broken culvert, reconnect the pipe and build the embankment back up, Eugenis said. New guardrail along the section of Cloverdale Road will be installed when it arrives, she said. As in other traffic accidents, the county will bill the driver's insurance for the damage, Eugenis said.
The commissioners approved three resolutions allowing condemnation proceedings, if necessary, on three properties the county and the city of Kelso are in negotiations to acquire for the South Kelso railroad crossing project.
The project will replace two existing at-grade railroad crossings at Mill and Yew streets with a single overcrossing at Hazel Street. Kelso received a $25 million state transportation grant and $4.2 million in federal funds for the project.
The city has been negotiating with 11 property owners around the project and eight have reached agreement, Weber said.
Nikki Swift, special counsel for the project, said one of the remaining three property owners has reached a resolution, but is included in case closing is delayed or unsuccessful. Swift said they hope to reach agreements with all the property owners without initiating condemnation proceedings, which would involve a court setting a fair market value for the property.