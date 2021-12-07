Cowlitz County commissioners pass 2022-2023 budget, swear in new member

After swearing in a new commissioner, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved the 2022-2023 budget.

Gov. Jay Inslee last week appointed Kelso resident and business owner John Jabusch to the vacant District 3 seat. Jabusch said Tuesday he was "honored" and "humbled" to join the board.

All together, the budget totals $250 to $260 million, said Traci Jackson, administrative services manager.

General fund expenditures total about $67 million in both years, with 79% going to law enforcement and support, Jackson said.

The budget includes adding eight new positions, including four sheriff's deputies, a Treasurer's Office customer service specialist, a Noxious Weeds field inspector, an IT tech support specialist and a court investigator for the Superior Court. It also includes 16 reclassifications or position changes, cost of living increases and changes negotiated with unions, Jackson said.

The budget also includes 12 temporary positions through December 2022 in the Superior Court, the Prosecuting Attorney's office, the Clerk's office and the Public Defender's office to help work through the backlog created by the Blake decision.

The Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision in February found Washington’s simple drug possession law unconstitutional because it made drug possession a felony, even for people who did not know they had drugs on them. County staff are working to vacate convictions or resentence affected defendants.

The commissioners also approved the Six Year Transportation Improvement Program, which includes 83 projects for $97.8 million. Projects must be included in the plan to be eligible for state and federal funding, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

Projects set for 2022 include replacing the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge, built in 1918, Eugenis said. A federal grant will pay for 80% of the $2.5 million project, she said. Other projects include safety improvements, culvert replacements and slide repairs.

The commissioners approved the county's facilities maintenance program, which includes $5.2 million for projects in 2022. Most of the projects are paid for out of the general fund, with about $1.3 million in real estate excise tax, Jackson said. The plan includes about $620,000 in roof replacements and $1.8 million in HVAC or ventilation repairs in 2022.

In other business, the commissioners approved moving forward with a new district boundary map adjusted based on the 2020 Census numbers. Staff had to rework the District 3 boundary after the map the commissioners agreed on last week would have kicked Jabusch out of the district, said Commissioner Dennis Weber. Jabusch recused himself from the vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.