Cowlitz County commissioners OK Woodland-area rezone Tuesday to match nearby land uses

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved rezoning a Woodland-area property to better fit its current use of housing a manufacturing company.

The change is part of the county's long-term efforts to ensure properties are being used for their intended purposes, like for businesses versus farm land.

The 5.76-acre parcel on the corner of Stenerson and Robinson roads borders the Woodland city limits and houses Swivler Pacific, a company that manufacturers electronic and medical equipment, among other products.

Woodland braces for growth as eight, four-story apartment complexes are proposed WOODLAND — The city likely would reach its 20-year population estimate in half the time if a developer builds four-story apartments off Inster…

The change from agriculture to light manufacturing was proposed by Nick Little of Chilton Development Services on behalf of Swivler. The company has operated as a nonconforming use for more than 20 years in the 100 block of Stenerson Road, northwest of the Port of Woodland on Guild Road.

Reclassifying the property as light manufacturing allows Swivler to construct a new building to replace the aging facility, Little said.

The new designation is compatible with the surrounding area. There are agricultural parcels to the west, but also industrial parcels within the city of Woodland to the east and other light manufacturing, said Jason Lugo, county associate policy and outreach planner. It also meets county code standards and the goals in the county's comprehensive plan, he said.

Planning Commission Chair Mark Smith said the change is in line with the board's effort to have an "orderly structure" to the comprehensive plan by addressing nonconforming parcels. In mid-March, the planning commission voted to recommend the change after a public hearing.

Cowlitz County commissioners approve changes to cottage housing code The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved changes to cottage housing code, addressing concerns brought up as the first development of …

More changes

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• A change order with Columbia River Contractors for the 2021 guardrail installation and repair project to increase the contract amount by $175,000 for a total of $349,400. The increase accounts for jumps in steel and wood prices and to account for additional repairs, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

• An agreement with BCH Consultants to advise Public Works as needed on cell development engineering for the Headquarters Landfill, not to exceed $250,000.

• A resolution updating the property management section of the county's policies and procedures to include new policies for dealing with tax title properties.

• A contract with Columbia Technical to help operate the Ryderwood Water Treatment Plant, not to exceed $30,000.

• An amendment to the agreement with Parametrix to add a hydrogeological technical study to assess impacts of groundwater withdrawals in the Lewis River watershed, increasing the amount by $23,480 to a total of $30,125 through May 2023.

• An amendment to contract with the state Department of Health removing a statement of work and related $460,865 for COVID-19 vaccine response and updating contract language.

• A resolution declaring six pieces of equipment and nine vehicles as surplus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.