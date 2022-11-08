Cowlitz County commissioners OK upgrades for event center, sheriff's office and jail

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved bids for three improvement projects at the event center, sheriff's office and jail.

The commissioners awarded a bid for lighting and electrical upgrades at the Cowlitz County Event Center and Fairgrounds to Rawhide Electric Services for $79,520. A Washington State Department of Agriculture health and safety grant will reimburse the full cost of the project, said Kim Bowcutt, event center director.

The county received five bids ranging from Rawhide's $79,520 to a high of about $111,500, Bowcutt said.

The project includes changing dim parking lot lights to brighter LEDs to improve safety and upgrading power in four barns used during the fair and throughout the year, Bowcutt said. Outlets used by vendors at the fair will also be updated, she said.

The commissioners also approved Pacific Tech Construction's quote to install a transaction window at the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for $49,165. The window is more of a storefront, similar to the setup in the Election's Office, said Will Tastad, with facilities maintenance.

The project consolidates customer service to one location, rather than offering some services in the front office and others in the records department, Sheriff Brad Thurman said. The new setup includes a wheelchair-accessible counter that the office doesn't currently have, he said.

The project is part a larger renovation effort that's stalled for a few years, Thurman said. Moving customer services will allow the department to remodel the main office area, he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a bid to replace a steamer at the Cowlitz County Jail for $31,870. The jail typically has two steamers, used every day in meal preparation, but was running on one when the population was lower over the last two years, said Marin Fox, corrections director.