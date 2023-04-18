A proposed subdivision northeast of Castle Rock took a step forward Tuesday, when the Cowlitz County commissioners approved the preliminary plat application.

The Ridge View rural subdivision will include 10 residential lots and one commercial lot on about 27 acres at 102 Si Town Road off Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. Standridge Inc. applied on behalf of landowner TRMC Ventures LLC.

Before starting construction, the applicant will need to submit construction drawings for the roads, utilities and stormwater facilities for county approval and receive a grading permit, said Daniel Turner, senior planner.

The developer has five years to complete infrastructure construction to county standards, receive approval from staff before getting the final plat approval from the board to sell lots or build houses.

On March 15, the county Planning Commission unanimously recommended preliminary plat approval.

Last year, the county approved converting the property to residential use and permitted a timber harvest on the parcel, which included a critical areas permit and a restrictive covenant limiting work around Salmon Creek. Construction of the road and houses will avoid the critical areas, according to the proposal.

The parcel is unzoned and designated as rural in the comprehensive plan, which allows any development not considered a nuisance, Turner said. The parcel is surrounded by undeveloped forested land, with some single-family housing in the area.

A new private road branching off the west side of Si Town Road would serve the 2-acre lots. The parcel is steep and the homes will be located on top of the hill, according to the proposal.

The developer will extend the Cowlitz County public waterline located along Si Town Road to serve the lots, which will have septic tanks.

The Washington State Department of Transportation did not object to the commercial lot’s entrance off Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Turner said. The developer plans to demolish the banks on the property to improve the site distance for drivers.

Development of the lot is “not currently contemplated,” according to the proposal.

During Planning Commission meetings earlier this year, some area residents raised concerns about traffic along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, especially in the summer, making it difficult to turn on and off Si Town Road.

Commissioner Rick Dahl said he recently visited the site and watched the traffic, which wasn’t a constant stream. Dahl acknowledged drivers waiting to turn off of Si Town Road onto the state highway have to pay close attention.