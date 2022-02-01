Cowlitz County commissioners OK road repair contracts for winter storm damages

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved contracts for emergency repairs on Rose Valley and Headquarters roads damaged by winter weather in late December and early January.

Crews already have completed repairing the snow and rain damaged roads, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The commissioners approved contracts with Lakeside Industries totaling about $292,500 to repair both roads. The board also approved a $125,215 contract with Advanced Excavating Specialist LLC to repair a culvert on Rose Valley Road damaged by snow and rain runoff. The water overwhelmed the culvert and started eating away at the embankment, Eugenis said.

The commissioners also approved $60,000 for engineering and right-of-way acquisition for a slide repair on Cathlamet Road, off Ocean Beach Highway just east of the county line.

In other business, commissioners approved:

• an agreement with Otak Inc. not to exceed $360,600 for engineering and environmental permitting services for the Allender Road Stillwater Creek fish passage project. The Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board funded 85% of the agreement. Eugenis said the culvert is a barrier for fish and the 1953 bridge has restricted load ratings.

• a professional services agreement with Lower Columbia CAP for a permanent supportive housing group home program for six chronically homeless residents, in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed. The one-year agreement not to exceed $96,280 is funded by document recording fees.

• contracts with Daniel Morgan, Kevin Blondin and Edward DeBray for representation of indigent defendants with criminal offenses in Cowlitz County Superior Court. The county Office of Public Defense contracts with outside attorneys to represent defendants in cases when in-house attorneys have conflicts, said Tina Rider, office manager. The attorneys will each accept 120 felony-equivalent assignments in 2022 for $10,000 per month and will bill the county for trial services.

• an interlocal agreement with Washington State University to pay $54,045 annually for WSU Extension services in 2022 and 2023.

• a change order for $21,885 with Firing Range Services for lead abatement in the decommissioned firing range in the Hall of Justice basement that crews are converting into storage for the Sheriff's Office.

