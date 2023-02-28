Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution stating the board’s support for citizens’ Second Amendment rights and opposition to any laws which restrict those rights.

The resolution acts as a statement of the commissioners’ position and doesn’t take “statutory action,” said Commissioner Dennis Weber.

Commissioner Rick Dahl said he proposed the resolution to expand one approved in January 2019 in response to Initiative 1639.

The initiative, which Washington voters passed in 2018, mandates background checks for “semi-automatic assault rifles” and raises the minimum age for purchase and possession of such weapons from 18 to 21. It also establishes storage requirements. The commissioners’ 2019 resolution states that I-1639 and similar bills restrict the rights of citizens as protected by the U.S. and Washington state constitutions.

Dahl said he wanted to bring forward a broader resolution because the 2019 version is specifically responding to I-1639. The new resolution references the Second, Fourth and 14th Amendments, the state constitution and case law that affirms those rights, he said.

The resolution states the board opposes any state or federal legislation that “unconstitutionally infringe upon the lawful rights of residents to keep and bear arms, including the right of a private individual to sell or transfer their legally-owned firearms without undue government burden and free from unreasonable search and seizure.”

During a Feb. 15 workshop, Dahl said gun restrictions proposed in federal and state legislative bodies have become “broader in what they feel they have the right to do.”

“I thought it was important, as I’ve seen these laws come through and they just keep infringing out further and further, that it was more than just Second Amendment, they’re encroaching on Fourth and 14th,” he said. “We need to say it’s not OK.”

The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable search and seizure. The 14th amendment includes language stating no state shall make or enforce laws that abridge privileges or immunities of citizens, nor deprive people of life, liberty or property without due process.

Several bills proposed in the state Legislature this session would regulate firearms, including House Bill 1143, which would require people to get a permit to purchase firearms and House Bill 1240, which would prohibit the sale and distribution of certain assault weapons.

Dahl said the resolution was not because of any specific bill but the push on a federal and state level to regulate the rights of gun owners.

“I believe these rights are given to us by a higher power and not something government can take away,” he said. “They’re overstepping bounds. I think at times you have to say you don’t agree. That’s pretty much what this is.”

The resolution also affirms commissioners’ support for the sheriff, “in exercise of his lawful discretion and duties.”

Dahl said he wanted to include that language to make clear the commission stands behind the sheriff’s “actions on behalf of this resolution.” The resolution does not direct the sheriff not to enforce certain laws.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said he was comfortable with the language.

“This is an inherent right of the people. This resolution does not change that,” Thurman said. “It is in support of the people’s rights to keep and bear arms, so I’m in favor of this.”

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen and Chief Civil Deputy Doug Jensen also reviewed the resolution, Dahl said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a handful of citizens spoke in favor of the resolution, and one opposed it as “grandstanding and posturing.”