Cowlitz County commissioners OK rent assistance contract with CAP; give direction on Board of Health changes

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $9.2 million contract with Lower Columbia CAP to operate a rent and utility assistance program, after moving ahead with the related agreement with the state earlier this month.

The commissioners passed the contract for Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) 2.0 in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed.

In the same 2-1 split, on Jan. 11 the commissioners approved the agreement with the state Department of Commerce to administer the program.

Operating as the Cowlitz County Board of Health, the commissioners gave staff direction on how they want to change the board as required under a law passed last year.

The legislation requires adding at least one non-elected board member from three different categories. The changes take effect July 1.

Most local health boards, including Cowlitz County's, are comprised primarily of county commissioners. The new law requires health boards to have an even balance of elected and non-elected officials or a majority of non-elected members, said Carole Harrison, county Health and Human Services director.

The non-elected officials must include a certified health-care provider practicing or employed in the county; a consumer of public health; and a representative of an organization or nonprofit, business community, environmental public health regulated community or armed service member.

More than one member of each group could be added to the board as long as non-elected officials keep the majority, Harrison said. The law limits how many people from each group can be added to the board before having to add people from other groups, she said.

In counties where a federally recognized tribe holds a reservation, trust lands or has “usual and accustomed areas,” or where a Washington nonprofit serves Native American people, the board must also include a tribal representative.

It’s unclear if the county board is required to include a Cowlitz Tribe representative, Harrison said. The Cowlitz Tribe’s reservation is in Clark County but the tribe’s administrative offices are in Longview, as well as one of its primary care clinics. Harrison said she is waiting for clarification.

The commissioners agreed the new board structure should include one person from each category of non-elected members and no additional elected officials, bringing the total to six members.

Commissioner Mortensen proposed starting with two-year terms. The board would be voluntary.

Harrison said the state Board of Health still is working on the final rules, which likely will be released in the next couple months.

